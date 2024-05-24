Where to watch Civil War 2024 online? All streaming options explored

Alex Garland’s Civil War is one of the most talked about movies with its engrossing depiction of a dystopian America ripped apart by violence. The movie, released in April 2024, stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny among other talented cast members, and explores sensitive issues such as authoritarianism, political opposition, and the breakdown of democratic institutions.

After its theatrical release, the question that everyone is dying to know the answer to is: when and where can the movie be watched online at home?

Note: The article contains spoilers about the movie

Civil War streaming release

While the theatrical experience remains the preferred choice for many, the option to enjoy Civil War from the comfort of home is now available. As of midnight on May 24, the film began streaming in the US, offering audiences the convenience of watching it on their preferred digital platforms. Additionally, viewers worldwide can anticipate its gradual availability in other countries, ensuring a broader audience to engage with the movie.

In the United Kingdom, the movie will be streaming online from midnight on Monday, May 27. Viewers from the UK can currently pre-order the movie on Amazon Prime to watch it as soon as it releases.

Digital Platforms

Those who are in the US and want to enjoy watching the movie in their comfort can rent or purchase Civil War digitally on platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon Prime. The price for different services may vary depending on the choice of the platform but on Amazon renting will cost the viewers $19.99 and purchasing the movie $24.99.

Civil War available on Amazon (Image via Amazon)

A24's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery ensures the movie premiere on HBO Max sometime after its digital release. Though nothing about the dates of its TV premiere has been officially announced, the speculations by looking at the previous release patterns of Max expect the release somewhere in late August or early September 2024.

About the movie

Civil War has not only been a blockbuster but also a box office sensation. It set a new record for A24 with an opening in the US with $25 million and an exceptional $105 million across the globe.

The distribution rights of the movie in the US are with A24 and Entertainment Film Distributors in the UK. With over $50 million investment this has been A24's most expensive movie ever.

The movie is directed by Alex Garland, who is known for his popular works like Ex Machina and Annihilation.

The White House blast [Image Via Youtube (A24)]

Plot

Also, in the Civil War, the US is torn by virtually unbridgeable cultural and ideological schism as considered military factors of the Federal Government are battling imposing separatist powers from California and Texas. Veteran war photographer Lee Smith and her crew visit, traveling to interview the elusive President. In the midst of this, they see horrific violence taking place and document the tragic human cost of war. The crew's mentor Sammy dies in a rescue during the final assault on Washington D.C., forcing Lee and Joel, along with aspiring photojournalist Jessie, to do their best. Lee is then killed in the climactic battle trying to protect Jessie, who manages to record footage of the President’s fall, showing how relentless and tragic their mission will be.

The epic thriller is great to watch