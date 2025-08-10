Where to watch Clown in a Cornfield (2025)? Streaming details explored

Clown in a Cornfield is now available for audiences to watch. The film, directed by Eli Craig and adapted from Adam Cesare’s 2020 novel, premiered at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 10, 2025. It stars Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Vincent Muller, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso.
The plot follows Quinn Maybrook, a high schooler who moves to Kettle Springs, Missouri, only to face a deadly threat when the town’s former mascot, Frendo the Clown, begins targeting residents.
Clown in a Cornfield had early drive-in screenings on May 2 and 3, advance showings on May 7 and 8, and a wide U.S. theatrical release on May 9, 2025. It is not available on Netflix or Max but is streaming on Shudder and can also be accessed via premium video-on-demand.
Where to watch Clown in a Cornfield?
Clown in a Cornfield’s theatrical run featured only standard screenings, and it is rated R for bloody horror violence, language, and teen drinking. After its cinema release, PVOD access began on June 11, 2025. Purchase options were priced at $24.99, with 48-hour rental prices set at $19.99.
Clown in a Cornfield is available through Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, AMC+ (via Prime Video), and Fandango at Home. Viewers can also access it through AMC+ on Apple TV and Philo where available.
Streaming on Shudder is now available as of its confirmed release date, making it accessible to subscribers on the platform alongside its PVOD availability. Shudder offers monthly and annual subscription plans, with the monthly plan typically priced at around $6.99 per month and the annual plan at about $71.88 per year in the United States, both including a 7-day free trial for new users.
Is Clown in a Cornfield streaming on Netflix or HBO Max?
The film is not streaming on Netflix or Max and is unlikely to appear on either service because of its exclusive distribution through RLJE Films and Shudder. It is already available on Shudder, where subscribers can watch it alongside other RLJE releases. Theatrical screenings and PVOD remain alternative options for viewers who prefer different formats.
Cast in Clown in a Cornfield
- Katie Douglas as Quinn
- Aaron Abrams as Dr. Glenn Maybrook
- Carson MacCormac as Cole
- Vincent Muller as Rust
- Kevin Durand as Arthur Hill
- Will Sasso as Sheriff Dunne
- Cassandra Potenza as Janet
- Verity Marks as Ronnie
- Ayo Solanke as Tucker
- Alexandre Martin Deakin as Matt
The film is directed by Eli Craig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Carter Blanchard. Principal photography took place in rural locations to capture the small-town atmosphere central to the story, with a focus on practical effects for many of the horror sequences.
What is Clown in a Cornfield about
Clown in a Cornfield centers on Quinn Maybrook, a high school girl who relocates with her father to the countryside community of Kettle Springs, Missouri. The town is facing difficulties following the shutdown of its Baypen Corn Syrup Factory, and conflict is rising between longtime residents and local youth. In the midst of the turmoil, the town's old mascot, Frendo the Clown, resurfaces with a lethal purpose.
When the masked individual starts assaulting locals, Quinn and her companions must reveal the reality behind the murders and make it through the night. The narrative combines traditional slasher aspects with motifs of communal strife and endurance.
The movie has generated interest via its festival premiere, cinema screening, and now its launch on Shudder. The film earned $3.7 million from 2,277 theaters in its opening weekend, finishing fifth at the domestic box office. This opening set a new weekend record for IFC Films, surpassing the $2.8 million debut of Late Night with the Devil in 2024. It holds a 73% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, though audience ratings are more mixed
Conversations among horror enthusiasts have focused on its mix of classic slasher brutality and insights into small-town conflicts. Its consistent box office performance, along with its streaming availability, indicates that the film will keep appealing to both devoted genre enthusiasts and casual audiences looking for fresh horror options.