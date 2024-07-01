Where to watch Come Fly With Me movie online? All streaming options explored

The movie Come Fly With Me from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries was released on September 15, 2023. This romantic drama film tells the story of a young pilot whose life changes when she falls n love with a widowed father.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"After landing a spot on the Thunderbirds team, an Air Force pilot must find a way to balance flying, family, and her budding romance with a widowed father."

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries made Come Fly With Me in collaboration with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. The film is sure to be a delight to anyone who loves a good romance and films about flight. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Come Fly With Me: All streaming options explored

As of now, only Amazon Prime Video is streaming the film. However, one can watch some previews of the film on the website of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

No further information is available on whether some other streaming platform will make the film available for watching. We will keep you posted in case of any updates.

Come Fly With Me cast and crew

A still from Come Fly With Me (Image via Youtube/Hallmark Mystery)

The cast of the film includes Heather Hemmens, Niall Matter, Georgia Acken and Pietra Castro, among others. The film is directed by Michael Robison, and the screenplay is written by Denise Farley. Debra Oliver and Trish Vogel.

Heather Hemmens plays Emma 'Blitz' Fitzgerald in the movie. When she arrives at Nellis Air Force Base on a new assignment, her daughter Lucy (played by Pietra Castro) befriends Alice (played by Georgia Acken), whose father is a civilian widower named Paul. Niall Matter plays the role of a widower-cum-father with conviction.

Heather Hemmens has appeared in acclaimed shows like Hellcats, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and If Loving You Is Wrong, and the 2023 Hallmark movie A Pinch of Portugal.

The audience has seen Niall Matter in Zack Snyder's Watchmen (2009), and in series like Remedy, Arctic Air, among others. He also appeared in the 2023 Hallmark movie When I Think of Christmas.

Come Fly With Me's primary appeal comes from the charming chemistry between its two lead actors, but the two younger actors also play their parts with flair.

Come Fly With Me filming locations

The movie features several shots of flight, flaunting the Air Force's impressive sky-machines. Some of the scenes were filmed at Nellis Air Force Base.

Lt. Col. Darrick Lee, director of the U.S. Air Force Entertainment Liaison Office, was delighted about the project, saying:

"The U.S. Air Force is excited to partner with Hallmark Media and Front Street Pictures to bring a story that loosely showcases the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s elite Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds.”

Come Fly With Me plot

Niall Matter plays Paul in Come Fly With Me (Image via Youtube/Hallmark Mystery)

When the film begins, Heather Hemmens's character, Emma 'Blitz' Fitzgerald, has been brought to Nellis Air Force Base on a two-year assignment with the Thunderbirds team, the legendary demonstration squadron of the Air Force. There, her daughter befriends a girl whose father is a widower.

Emma has been quite a driven pilot who never really thought of settling down. However, meeting Paul (Niall Matter) is a pleasant experience for her. They start interacting more and more, and a common chord is struck between the two. This Hallmark movie is a feel-good romance about two loving individuals.

Will there be a sequel?

At the end of the film, Emma and Paul settle down. So, the possibility of a sequel is thin, and no information about one has yet come. However, if a sequel is on the way, we will bring you the updates.

