Where to watch Demi Moore's The Substance? Streaming options explored

After making its premiere at the 77th Cannes Annual Film Festival on May 19, 2024, Demi Moore’s The Substance became a rising sensation that garnered a lot of praise. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival where it was lauded with a standing ovation that lasted nine to 13 minutes.

The body horror film was announced to be under discussion in January 2022. It was eventually revealed that Moore, Margaret Qualley, Ray Liotta, and more will be starring in the film, which will be produced by Working Title Films, while Universal Pictures will handle the distribution.

However, Mubi acquired the right from the production house and became the sole distributor in many countries. Follow along with the article to learn more about streaming options for the film.

Where is The Substance available to stream?

The Substance is available to stream exclusively on Mubi, the only platform right now to hold an exclusive right to the film. However, the subscribers of Mubi and those who are new to the platform will find the movie inaccessible at the given time and the OTT instead suggests Julia Ducournau’s Titane.

This is not a glitch or something that has occurred on the platform out of the blue, as, unlike the other OTT giants, Mubi works differently. The platform’s catalog encompasses an ocean of films, but not all of them are available. Here’s what the platform says:

"We have an interactive film database where we aim to catalogue every movie ever made, regardless of whether or not it’s currently available to watch on MUBI. The number of films in our database increases daily through our community contributions. Hundreds of these titles will be available to watch at any given time, and these can be found in our Now Showing homepage as well as our Search."

After acquiring rights to the film, Mubi is planning to distribute it theatrically, in countries including North America, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Benelux. Mubi is also holding distribution rights for India and Turkey. In France, Metropolitan Filmexport has acquired the license to distribute the film nationwide.

No other platforms besides Mubi, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Starz, or more have acquired the right to stream the movie on their platforms.

Cast and characters

Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle

Margaret Qualley as Sue

Dennis Quaid as Harvey

Hugo Diego Garcia as Diego

Phillip Schurer as Mr. Scream

Joseph Balderrama as Craig Silver

Oscar Lesage as Troy

Gore Abrams and Oliver

Matthew Géczy as Bob Haswell

Oliver Raynak as Alan

What is The Substance all about?

Rotten Tomatoes certified Demi Moore’s The Substance Fresh at 91%, accumulating a score of 8.4 out of 10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the plot of the film:

"Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this new product, it's called The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. With The Substance, you can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time -- one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each... Easy right? If you respect the balance... What could possibly go wrong?"

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Substance and all your favorite movies and TV shows as 2024 progresses.