"Are you an Emmy winner over there" — Demi Moore scolds audience member while introducing Cher at amfAR Gala in Cannes

Actress Demi Moore was recently seen scolding an audience member on May 23 at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala in France. The actress was on the stage about to introduce Cher, better known as the Goddess of Pop. Meanwhile, someone from the audience ended up interrupting the 61-year-old actress then.

Moore immediately reacted and began scolding the person in the audience. Vanity Fair’s Ramin Setoodeh shared the video on X, which captured the entire scenario. After the interruption, Moore first said,

"I’m going to see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for."

The audience then cheered, to which Demi Moore further added:

"I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me. Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce — she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."

She then heard some comments from the audience, which made her say,

"Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f**king don’t think so."

It was, however, unclear as to what comment was made that annoyed the actress so much.

Indecent Proposal star Demi Moore scolded an audience member on Thursday for interrupting her with an apparent comment

On Thursday, at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala, the audience witnessed a moment when actress Demi Moore scolded someone after getting interrupted in the process of introducing Cher. After she addressed the audience member, asking them if they had won an Emmy, the crowd cheered, and the event continued.

After slamming the audience member, Moore then introduced legendary singer Cher and said,

"She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration. And she was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015."

Moore further described the 78-year-old singer and actress as being extremely talented and successful. She also mentioned that the Take Me Home singer was a great performer as well. Moore, whose recent horror movie The Substance has galvanized Cannes this year, further added:

"So please, please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one and only, Cher!"

The audience of the event included some big names like Michelle Yeoh, Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, Diane Kruger, the Duchess of York, Colman Domingo, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sarah Ferguson. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for AIDS research. The gala, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, was founded by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993.

In the event, Cher ended up paying a tribute to Taylor before she performed her popular single Believe. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards. She spoke highly of the event in an exclusive conversation with Variety and said,

"I am extremely proud to be returning for this event’s 30th anniversary, and to continue to support the incredible work of this organization. It will be a very special evening."

Cher recalled her memories with Elizabeth Taylor, who invited her to host one of the first amfAR events. The legend has released her latest album, Christmas, in 2023.

On May 23, Moore and Cher's reunion on the red carpet happened decades after the two were seen in the 1996 HBO series If These Walls Could Talk. The cast of the series included several other celebrities, like Shirley Knight, Sissy Spacek, Matthew Lillard, Eileen Brennan, and Rita Wilson.

Demi Moore's The Substance has become quite popular at Cannes this year

Demi Moore has stirred the Cannes Film Festival 2024 with her recent movie The Substance. The movie, directed by Coralie Fargeat, has an impressive cast, including Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid. While speaking about the movie at a press conference, Moore revealed that the film wasn't something in her comfort zone.

The movie, which had several scenes of frontal n*dity, reportedly made Moore feel quite vulnerable. At the Cannes Film Festival 2024 press conference for the film, Moore said, as reported by Variety,

"Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story. And it was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish."

She further credited Margaret Qualley for making her feel comfortable on the sets. She had been praised quite a lot because of her performance in the film. Nicholas Barber of the BBC spoke about the performance of the 61-year-old actress and stated:

"Ripping into her best big-screen role in decades, Demi Moore is fearless in parodying her public image."

Over time, Moore has been a part of several movies and series. Her filmography includes movies like Foresaken, Rough Night, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, A Few Good Men, and Disclosure.

She made her debut in 1981 with a movie called Choices, before becoming a part of a TV series named General Hospital in 1982.