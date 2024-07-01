Where to watch Fancy Dance (2023) movie online? Streaming options explored

After making its rounds in the film festival circuits for almost a year, Fancy Dance was released theatrically on June 21, 2024. Just a week later, on June 28, 2024, the film became available for streaming on the streaming giant Apple TV+.

Directed by debutante Erica Tremblay, the film tells the story of Jax, a Native American woman determined to find her missing sister while caring for her niece, Roki. Both women go on a remarkable journey that tests their strength and resilience.

Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone and Three Pines fame Isabel Deroy-Olson play the read roles of Jax and Roki, respectively. The talented supporting cast includes Shea Whigham, Crystyle Lightning, Audrey Wasilewski, Ryan Begay, and Dennis Newman.

All streaming options for Fancy Dance explored

Lily Gladstone and Isabel Deroy-Olson in the film (Image via Youtube/Apple TV)

Fancy Dance became available to stream on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2024. Viewers can watch the film with a subscription. Fans have been given the option of streaming exactly one week after the film's limited release in selected theatres.

The film's producers traveled to various film festivals, where it was met with critical praise. Director Erica Tremblay had previously expressed concern that not getting the right distributor might hamper the film's visibility in an interview with The Wrap. With streaming giant Apple showcasing the film, the makers have expressed confidence that Fancy Dance will get the reach that it deserves.

Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy the film anytime at their comfort and those without a subscription can consider buying it at $9.99 per month, with a free trial option available for new users. At this fee, the platform's full library of movies and original series is available to users.

What is Fancy Dance about?

Fancy Dance is about two women coping with the potential loss of a loved one while trying to survive the uncertainty and complexity of their own lives. Jax, a Native American woman belonging to the Seneca-Cayuga tribe, used to be a drug peddler and often committed petty thefts.

She is now desperately searching for her sister, who mysteriously went missing. However, she is also burdened with the responsibility of taking care of her niece, Roki, who has become like her daughter. When there is a potential danger of losing Roki's custody from her father, Frank, Jax runs away with Roki, and the two embark on a powerful journey.

While Roki is coming of age, Jax is trying to figure out her sister's disappearance. But she has also promised her niece a reunion with her mother at the upcoming powwow, a gathering of Native Americans and First Nations communities.

The film was highly celebrated in film festivals. Lily Gladstone was showered with praise for another award-worthy performance after her role in Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Final Thoughts

Fancy Dance bagged a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and the Audience Award at South by Southwest and was lauded for its storytelling, direction, and emphasis on the strength and resilience of Indigenous women.

The film has received a positive buzz. Now, viewers can watch it on their screens with an Apple TV+ subscription.

