Where to watch Freakier Friday? Streaming details explored

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, the American fantasy comedy film Freakier Friday is a sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday. Released on August 8, 2025, the plot revisits mother-daughter duo Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, reprised by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, respectively, over two decades after their first body-swap ordeal.
The story centers on Anna, now a mother to teenage daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and soon-to-be stepmother to Lily (Sophia Hammons), as she plans her wedding to Lily's father, Eric (Manny Jacinto). At the height of the generational conflict between Harper, Lily, Anna, and Tess, a strange incident results in a four-way body swap, forcing them all into each other's lives.
The cast also features returning favorites like Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray. Starting October 7, 2025, Freakier Friday will be available to rent or purchase on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Fandango At Home and Apple TV. Distributed by Walt Disney, the film is also expected to be released on Disney+.
Details on how to watch Freakier Friday on streaming platforms and physical media release of the film
Viewers can rent or purchase the film on the given platforms:
- Apple TV
- Prime Video
- Fandango At Home
These platforms offer a one time purchase or renting the film for 48 hours. Freakier Friday will also be released on Disney+, possibly around November or December, based on usual Disney release windows for theatrical films.
The film's release on physical formats, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, is scheduled for November 11, 2025. These will include bonus features such as deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes. A two-film bundle pairing Freakier Friday with the original Freaky Friday (2003) is also being released.
Who are in the cast of Freakier Friday (2025)?
The main cast of Freakier Friday features returning stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman. Listed below are all the additional cast members in the film:
- Julia Butters as Harper Coleman
- Sophia Hammons as Lily Reyes
- Mark Harmon as Ryan
- Manny Jacinto as Eric Reyes
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Ella
- Christina Vidal as Maddie
- Haley Hudson as Peg
- Chad Michael Murray as Jake
- X Mayo as Principal Waldman
- Lucille Soong as Grandma Chiang
- Rosalind Chao as Mama P.
- Vanessa Bayer as Madame Jen
- Jordan E. Cooper as Jett
- June Diane Raphael as Veronica
- Mary Sohn as Vivian
- Santina Muha as Judy
- Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates
- Aryan Simhadri as Jai
- George Wallace
- Sherry Cola
- Kylah Davila as Athena
- Nell Murphy as Beta Girl
- Noen Perez as Julian
- Ryan Malgarini as Harry
- Valentina Garcia as Ms. Kathleen
- Jimmy Bellinger as Cayden
- Ahmed Bharoocha as Starbucks Employee
- David Miranda as Rizz Kid
- Helena Grace Kennison as Kristin
- Steve Crystal as Dad (SUV)
- Chloe Fineman as GiGi
- Elaine Hendrix as Blake Kale
- Gigette Reyes as Loretta
- Kiran Deol as Deva
- Venk Modur as Venk
- Reasha Honaker as Bess
- Danielle Bux as Romy
- Jaden Carson Baker as Simon
- Jai Ganatra as Anand
- Eli Wolfensohn as Mime Pusher
- Micah Wolfensohn as Culinary Club Kid
- AJ Danna as Mime
- Emiliana Gavoni as Jade Drake
- Julien Worsham as Nate Seabass
- Naomi Fogarty as Olivia
- Neel Mathoda-Shahi as Miles
- Katherine Curcio as Ms. Clark
- Aracely Ortiz as Cely
- Kimberly Bigsby as Beth
- Bruce Seymour as Angry Passenger
- Akshya Mahindru as Ajay
- Jonathan Rabon as Dancer
- China Taylor as Dancer
- Cedric Reboya as Dancer
- Ricky Munoz as Dancer
- Monique Watson as Dancer
- Chloe Mihacevich as Dancer
- Luz Celeste Remigo-Frias as Dancer
- Chris Carlberg as Pink Slip Drummer Ethan
- Danny Rubin as Pink Slip Bass Player Scott
- Naomi McPherson as Ella's Keyboard Player
- Katie Gavin as Ella's Guitar Player
- Josette Maskin as Ella's Guitar Player
- Suzy Shinn as Ella's Bass Player
- Max Kuehn as Ella's Drummer
- Fiora Cutler as Party Band Singer
- Stephanie Yu as Party Band Bass Player
- Darla Hawn as Party Band Drummer
- Amir Derakh as Party Band Guitar Player
