Where to watch Freakier Friday? Streaming details explored

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, the American fantasy comedy film Freakier Friday is a sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday. Released on August 8, 2025, the plot revisits mother-daughter duo Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, reprised by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, respectively, over two decades after their first body-swap ordeal.

The story centers on Anna, now a mother to teenage daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and soon-to-be stepmother to Lily (Sophia Hammons), as she plans her wedding to Lily's father, Eric (Manny Jacinto). At the height of the generational conflict between Harper, Lily, Anna, and Tess, a strange incident results in a four-way body swap, forcing them all into each other's lives.

The cast also features returning favorites like Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray. Starting October 7, 2025, Freakier Friday will be available to rent or purchase on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Fandango At Home and Apple TV. Distributed by Walt Disney, the film is also expected to be released on Disney+.

Details on how to watch Freakier Friday on streaming platforms and physical media release of the film

Viewers can rent or purchase the film on the given platforms:

Apple TV

Prime Video

Fandango At Home

These platforms offer a one time purchase or renting the film for 48 hours. Freakier Friday will also be released on Disney+, possibly around November or December, based on usual Disney release windows for theatrical films.

The film's release on physical formats, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, is scheduled for November 11, 2025. These will include bonus features such as deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes. A two-film bundle pairing Freakier Friday with the original Freaky Friday (2003) is also being released.

Who are in the cast of Freakier Friday (2025)?

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Disney)

The main cast of Freakier Friday features returning stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman. Listed below are all the additional cast members in the film:

Julia Butters as Harper Coleman

Sophia Hammons as Lily Reyes

Mark Harmon as Ryan

Manny Jacinto as Eric Reyes

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Ella

Christina Vidal as Maddie

Haley Hudson as Peg

Chad Michael Murray as Jake

X Mayo as Principal Waldman

Lucille Soong as Grandma Chiang

Rosalind Chao as Mama P.

Vanessa Bayer as Madame Jen

Jordan E. Cooper as Jett

June Diane Raphael as Veronica

Mary Sohn as Vivian

Santina Muha as Judy

Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates

Aryan Simhadri as Jai

George Wallace

Sherry Cola

Kylah Davila as Athena

Nell Murphy as Beta Girl

Noen Perez as Julian

Ryan Malgarini as Harry

Valentina Garcia as Ms. Kathleen

Jimmy Bellinger as Cayden

Ahmed Bharoocha as Starbucks Employee

David Miranda as Rizz Kid

Helena Grace Kennison as Kristin

Steve Crystal as Dad (SUV)

Chloe Fineman as GiGi

Elaine Hendrix as Blake Kale

Gigette Reyes as Loretta

Kiran Deol as Deva

Venk Modur as Venk

Reasha Honaker as Bess

Danielle Bux as Romy

Jaden Carson Baker as Simon

Jai Ganatra as Anand

Eli Wolfensohn as Mime Pusher

Micah Wolfensohn as Culinary Club Kid

AJ Danna as Mime

Emiliana Gavoni as Jade Drake

Julien Worsham as Nate Seabass

Naomi Fogarty as Olivia

Neel Mathoda-Shahi as Miles

Katherine Curcio as Ms. Clark

Aracely Ortiz as Cely

Kimberly Bigsby as Beth

Bruce Seymour as Angry Passenger

Akshya Mahindru as Ajay

Jonathan Rabon as Dancer

China Taylor as Dancer

Cedric Reboya as Dancer

Ricky Munoz as Dancer

Monique Watson as Dancer

Chloe Mihacevich as Dancer

Luz Celeste Remigo-Frias as Dancer

Chris Carlberg as Pink Slip Drummer Ethan

Danny Rubin as Pink Slip Bass Player Scott

Naomi McPherson as Ella's Keyboard Player

Katie Gavin as Ella's Guitar Player

Josette Maskin as Ella's Guitar Player

Suzy Shinn as Ella's Bass Player

Max Kuehn as Ella's Drummer

Fiora Cutler as Party Band Singer

Stephanie Yu as Party Band Bass Player

Darla Hawn as Party Band Drummer

Amir Derakh as Party Band Guitar Player

