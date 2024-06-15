Where to watch Peggy Holmes' Luck? Streaming options explored

Luck, an animated fantasy comedy directed by Peggy Holmes, tells the enchanting tale of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When Sam accidentally stumbles into the magical Land of Luck, she must navigate a world of mystical creatures and unforeseen challenges to turn her life around.

The film boasts a talented voice cast, including Eva Noblezada, who brings the protagonist Sam to life. It also features Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, and Whoopi Goldberg, and is available to enjoy on Apple TV+.

Where to stream Peggy Holmes' Luck?

The much-loved film is available to stream on Apple TV+, a platform that offers a plethora of TV series, films, and documentaries. Those interested in viewing the title can subscribe to the platform with a $9.99 monthly pack following a seven-day free trial. This will enable new subscribers to test the platform before they decide whether they want a monthly package. Those with Apple devices must also note that they get a three-month free subscription to the platform.

To access this movie fans can visit the Apple TV+ website, or use the Apple TV app available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and other devices made by the company. The service can also be accessed via smart TVs and gaming consoles.

At present, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney + do not have the title on their list available for streaming. Those looking for other options can opt for Apple One, which provides a bundled package that includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

This pack can be acquired in two ways: the Individual plan, which costs $16.95 per month, or the Family plan, which is priced at $22.95 per month. This provides individuals with an affordable option to access multiple services under one subscription plan.

How to watch it online for free?

Apple TV+ offers new users a seven-day free trial period, during which they can access the movie without having to pay upfront. Individuals with a new Apple device can also watch the film free of cost with their three-month free subscription.

Synopsis and plot of the movie

Sam Greenfield's life is full of bad luck until she comes into possession of a magical coin that changes her destiny. However, as soon as she misplaces it, she goes on a mission to find it again, and chances upon the Land of Luck, which is divided into the good and bad side. While there, she meets various captivating characters including Bob (voiced by Simon Pegg), who is a talking cat, and a dragon (voiced by Jane Fonda).

The synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"The curtain is pulled back on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects everyday lives."

The film is about the importance of determination, camaraderie, and having a positive attitude. The title features a blend of heartwarming moments and humor, making it the perfect movie to enjoy with the family.

This movie is a charming addition to the animated fantasy genre, offering a magical adventure that appeals to viewers of all ages.

