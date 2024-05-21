Where to watch The Fall Guy on OTT? Streaming services and more revealed

The Fall Guy arrived on theatre screens on May 3, 2024, and is arriving on the digital platforms sooner than expected. The movie grossed $127.4 million worldwide after two weeks of its release.

Universal Pictures made the movie available on various digital platforms to buy or rent on May 21, 2024. As for its streaming date before the fall, details are awaited after the movie completes its theatrical run.

The Fall Guy received favorable reviews from critics and fans with 73/100 from Metacritic and 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. While topping the box office, the movie has underperformed based on its gross sales as of now.

It's already facing competition from the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. How long the movie stays in the cinema hall will determine how soon fans can expect to stream the movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader discretion.

Where is The Fall Guy available to watch?

The movie was released in theatres in May 2024. (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Fall Guy had a theatrical release on May 3, 2024, after getting an April 24, 2024 release in Australia and New Zealand. It's screening in many of the movie halls. In a surprising turn of events, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced its digital release on May 21, 2024.

This will be available for buying and renting on the PVOD services. The movie's PVOD form is available on Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, Microsoft Movies & TV, Cox and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

The digital version of the movie has an extended cut. Viewers can expect unseen footage with actions and stunts that did not make it to the final cut. Some of the humor edited out in the final movie are also included in the digital release of the action-comedy.

Will The Fall Guy be available for streaming?

A scene from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

While it;s a given that Universal Pictures will make the action-comedy available for streaming on Peacock, there's no date declared as yet.

It may take some time, as the movie was released theatrically on May 3, a couple of months between the theatrical release and OTT streaming is expected.

That may vary from a two-month window to a four-month delay. If the movie does exceptionally well and picks up sales, the streaming date may get pushed.

The Fall Guy: Plot and cast

The action movie follows protagonist Colt Seavers, played by Ryan Gosling, who works as a stunt double in Hollywood for star Tom Ryder. After he semi-retires from his work, he's called to work in his former girlfriend's debut movie.

However, the location finds the lead actor missing and the producer, Gail, tasks Colt with finding Tom. As Colt starts his investigation into Tom's disappearance, he's led from one clue to another till he finds a dead body in Tom's hotel room, which goes missing when he gets the police.

While Colt and Jody, his former girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt, rekindle their romance, Colt realizes that he's being framed for a murder that Tom committed. On one hand, Tom tries to kill Colt, while on the other, he releases a doctored tape showing Colt as the murderer.

Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Colt and Jody must make strategic moves and employ real-life action to expose the truth and bring justice. Besides Gosling and Blunt in the lead, The Fall Guy also stars Teresa Palmer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke and others

The Fall Guy is being screened in theatres, while it's available to buy or rent on PVOD services. Watch out for its streaming dates on Peacock.