5 The Fall Guy (2024) action scenes that gave us chills

The Fall Guy is a love letter to stunt men and an ode to the genre of action comedy. The film stars Ryan Gosling as a stuntman named Colt Seavers, who goes on a mission to find the missing lead star of his latest film, which is being directed by his lady-love Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt.

The film features some amazing action sequences, that includes car flips, boat chases, helicopter jumps, fire burns, hand-to-hand martial arts, shoot-outs, and, yes, high falls. These daring scenes are not just entertaining but also drive the plot of the film.

The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch and is based on a 1980s TV series about stunt performers. The film was released in the United States on May 3, 2024, by Universal Pictures and has received generally positive reviews.

5 best action scenes of The Fall Guy

The audacious action in The Fall Guy is a remarkable accomplishment achieved through the commitment of lead actor Ryan Gosling, and his stunt doubles, the daring driver Logan Holladay, the aerialist Troy Brown, and martial artist Justin Eaton.

Here are the 5 best action scenes from The Fall Guy.

5) Katana attack by Iggy Starr

Colt being attacked by Iggy (Image via Universal Pictures Canada/Youtube)

The Fall Guy, Colt Seavers, is back on the movie set, one year after an unfortunate accident that broke his back and self-confidence. He aspires to get the affection and love of Jody back, whom he shut out after his fall. Jody is directing her first film, but the lead actor Tom, is missing and has probably been entangled with some bad people.

When Colt breaks into Tom's apartment, he is attacked by a katana-wielding lady, who later turns out to be Tom's girlfriend Iggy Starr. This is the first proper action scene in the film, and it perfectly sets the tone for the action and comedy that follows.

4) Drugged Colt fighting at the pub

Club fight scene (Image via Universal Pictures/Youtube) Dumpster fight in Sydney streets (Image via Universal Pictures/Youtube)

Colt continues his detective work and finds the bad people Tom has been involved with. He is taken to a pub and given a drink that contains strong drugs. What follows next is a devilishly stunning, drug-induced fight scene.

Made possible with the handy work of martial artist Justin Eaton, this scene is one of the best-looking fight scenes of The Fall Guy.

3) Boat chase sequence

Colt has been captured and tied in a secluded place in Sydney Harbor. It is revealed that it was Tom who was responsible for Colt's accident and he faked his disappearance to frame Colt for a murder.

The preceding action scene involves Gosling drinking gasoline and setting a man on fire, a boat chase, two incredible boat jumps, and a massive explosion on the sea. The scene is special as the main plot reveals at this moment, and also because Colt drives a burning boat with his hands tied behind his back, while he's being shot at. Pretty epic.

2) Dumpster Fight

Dumpster fight on the Sydney streets (Image via Universal Pictures/Youtube)

The dumpster chase sequence is a long and elaborate scene where Colt, along with his dog, is trying to rescue a crew member from some bad men. At the beginning of the scene, Colt has to chase the truck, get inside the moving vehicle, and then fight two goons.

This scene is perhaps the most ambitious part of The Fall Guy, as it sprawls through the busy streets of Sydney, and at one point, the skip of the dumpster is dragged sideways, while Colt and a bad guy are fighting inside it.

1) The climax action spectacle of The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy kept the most ambitious, complex, and gorgeous sequence of the climax. This scene looks like a combination of Mad Max and Dune. It's a movie scene within a movie scene, where Colt tries to get a confession out of Tom by scaring him in a fast-moving vehicle.

After Colt gets the confession, Gail and Tom try to run away with the recording. Colt follows and chases their helicopter sitting on a camera crane attached to a car. He jumps on their moving helicopter and an intense struggle follows. On the ground, Jody and the stunt crew fight the goons in every creative way possible.

The climax of The Fall Guy features two of the biggest stunts in the history of cinema. One is an insane 225-foot car jump, performed by stunt driver Logan Holladay. The other one is a 150-foot fall out of a helicopter, performed by Troy Brown, the son of the legendary stuntman Bob Brown.

The Fall Guy is currently playing in cinemas.

