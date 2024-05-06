The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in the film

The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack was released before the May 3, 2024 release of the movie in the US.

The soundtrack has delighted fans with some great music, including a number from Taylor Swift. The background score has also helped create the right setting for the action-packed sequences interspersed with reunion romance between the leads.

For the uninitiated, The Fall Guy (2024) is an action-comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The movie is an adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name.

As with the TV series, which focused on stunt performers, the male lead in the movie, Colt Seavers, is a stuntman. The plot him embroiled in a conspiracy revolving around an actor working in the directorial debut of Colt's former girlfriend, Jody Moreno.

The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack: List of noteworthy songs in the movie

The movie uses modern, pop and rock for different sequences (Image via Universal Pictures)

The movie's soundtrack is filled with love ballads, modern pop, 1980s rock-and-roll and more.

Many of the identifiable songs play over the action sequences, while some provide the right backdrop for romantic settings leading to the chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

Here's a list of the distinguished artists and their songs included in The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack released on May 3, 2024. As mentioned below, one song was featured twice with two different artists.

Song Artist I Was Made For Lovin' You by Kiss I Was Made For Lovin' You by Yungblud

The rest of the songs and their prominent artists are listed in the table below:

Song Artist Fiesta

by Mariachi La Estrella

Thunderstruck

by AC/DC

All Too Well (Taylor's version)

by Taylor Swift

Genie In A Bottle

by Christina Aguilera All I Do Is Win by DJ Khaled (feat. Ludracris, T-Pain, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross) I Believe In A Thing Called Love by The Darkness Looks That Kill by Mötley Crüe Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) by Phil Collins I Hate Myself For Loving You by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Unknown Stuntman (Fall Guy Theme) by Blake Shelton Unsung Heroes by Dominic Lewis & David Leitch Waiting For Love by Dominic Lewis

An action scene from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Dominic Lewis is the music director helming the soundtrack. As per Soundtrack.Net, more songs made it into the album. Moreover, some of the background scores were exclusively created by Dominic for the movie.

The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack will be available for interested listeners on Spotify and Apple. While the selections on these and albums released by various companies may not have the complete selection from the movie, they include the original songs created for the movie.

The significance and movie sequence of the songs in the soundtrack

The movie presents romance besides action and comedy (Image via Universal Pictures)

A quick look at the songs from The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack listed above shows that some of the songs have not been included in their original form.

Some of the songs not using the official version, but playing the karaoke version are, Christina Aguilera's Genie In A Bottle, Mötley Crüe's Looks That Kill and Joan Jett's I Hate Myself For Loving You.

Phil Collins' Against All Odds plays both the original and the karaoke version. As such, both Unsung Heroes and Waiting For Love are Dominic Lewis originals for the movie. Taylor Swift's All Too Well showcases, Colt's softer moments as he revisits the past and gets emotional.

The Fall Guy theme song from the television show was performed by Blake Shelton, a country music artist, in place of the original performed by Lee Majors for the TV show.

A scene from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

I Was Made For Lovin' You by Kiss plays during the opening and intro as well as one of the scenes later when Colt falls off the helicopter. The Yungblud version of the same song is more sombre and is a back score for Colt informing Jody about the conspiracy.

DJ Khaled's All I Do Is Win sets up the sequence of Colt Breaking into Tom Ryder's apartment unintentionally turning on the sound system. Meanwhile, I Believe In A Thing Called Love plays as backdrop music for Colt and Jody working together on the fight sequences of her movie.

What is The Fall Guy (2024) about?

The Fall Guy (2024) is inspired by an eighties television show of the same name. As with the show, the movie follows a stuntman and his life. Lead characters Colt Seavers and Jody Moreno are played by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt respectively.

The story follows Colt, who has retired but receives a work call for Jody's directorial debut movie. On reaching, he realizes that Jody has not called for him, but the movie's producer did. As he avoids jeopardizing his former girlfriend's first movie, he gets drawn into a conspiracy involving the movie's lead actor, who is missing.

While trying to solve the mystery of the missing actor, Colt finds himself framed for various crimes, which he must fight to clear his name with Emily Blunt's Jody.

Watch the movie screening in select theatres. Meanwhile, listen to The Fall Guy (2024) soundtrack available on Apple iTunes and Spotify besides MP3 albums available on Amazon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback