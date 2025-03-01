Where to watch Very Bad Things (1998) online? Streaming details explored

Directed by Peter Berg, Very Bad Things is a black comedy film that was released in November 1998. It has garnered a 6.3 rating out of 10 on IMDb and 40% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 58 reviews. Very Bad Things can be bought or rented on platforms like Amazon and Fandango at Home.

The film sees a bachelor party in Las Vegas go wrong when a group of friends accidentally kill a s*x worker. Their attempts at covering up the incident only make things worse. The movie is a blend of dark humor and violence, depicting how far people can go to protect themselves, regardless of who they are putting at stake.

Where is Very Bad Things available for watching?

Very Bad Things is available to rent for $3.99 on Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home. Further, for those interested in purchasing the film, it is available for purchase for $14.99 on Apple TV and Fandango at Home. It can be bought for $16.79 on Amazon Video.

What is Very Bad Things about?

Five friends, Kyle, Boyd, Adam, Michael, and Charles, travel to Las Vegas for the celebration of Kyle's upcoming wedding. The death of a s*x worker at Michael's hands during the celebration sends them into a downward spiral as they try to cover it up.

In the process, they kill a hotel security guard. Boyd becomes more ruthless and involves everyone in his crimes. Guilt, fear, and paranoia drive the friends to turn upon each other. As the body count rises, their friendships unravel, exposing their selfishness and moral decay.

Who stars in the movie?

The movie features Cameron Diaz and Jon Favreau as Laura Garrety-Fisher and Kyle Fisher, respectively. While Kyle is the groom-to-be, Laura is his fiancée who is obsessed with the idea of a perfect wedding regardless of how much it will cost them.

Here is a list of the other actors who star in the movie:

Leland Orser as Charles Moore

Christian Slater as Robert Boyd

Jeremy Piven as Michael Berkow

Daniel Stern as Adam Berkow

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lois Berkow

Joey Zimmerman as Adam Berkow Jr.

Tyler Cole Malinger as Timmy Berkow (as Tyler Malinger)

Kobe Tai as Tina (as Carla Scott)

Production and direction

Very Bad Things is directed and written by Peter Berg in his feature film directorial debut. Since then, he has made a variety of movies and TV series, including the film Friday Night Lights which he later adapted into a TV show for NBC. He is also a frequent collaborator of Mark Wahlberg and has worked with him on five movies.

The producers of the movie are Cindy Cowan, Diane Nabatoff, and Michael Schiffer. PolyGram Filmed Entertainment distributed the film in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The executive producers are Ted Field, Michael A. Helfant (as Michael Helfant), Scott Kroopf, and Christian Slater.

