Where to watch Vin Diesel's Bloodshot movie online? Streaming details explored

Bloodshot is an American superhero film directed by David S.F. Wilson. Bloodshot premiered theatrically released in the United States on March 13, 2020 by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film's release weekend aligned with the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which global theater shutdowns occurred due to widespread restrictions and safety measures. Sony opted to release the film on video-on-demand platforms less than two weeks after its theatrical debut.

The film stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a Marine who is resurrected by a team of scientists after he and his wife are murdered. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman biotech killing machine—Bloodshot. While undergoing training alongside other super-soldiers, Ray wrestles with fragmented memories of his past. As pieces begin to fall into place, his drive for revenge intensifies—until he uncovers a far more sinister plot behind it all.

The film has a runtime of 109 minutes, the movie is liked by critics and audiences alike. The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes stands at 78%.

Where to Watch Vin Diesel's Bloodshot movie?

Vin Diesel's 2020 action film is available to stream in the United States through various platforms. Viewers can watch the movie on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ as well and Hulu.

Some of the streaming platforms are:

Netflix: with ads, $7.99/month and without ads Premium: $24.99/month.

Prime Video: $14.99 per month, $139 per year and Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month.

Apple TV+: Apple TV+ offers a monthly subscription for $6.99, or you can get 3 months free with the purchase of a new Apple device, redeemable within 90 days.

Hulu: With ads $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and without ads $18.99/month.

Looking at the cast of Bloodshot movie

Bloodshot features a talented ensemble bringing the drama to life. Vin Diesel reprises his role of Ray Garrison. Diesel is known for starring in movies such as The Fast and the Furious, Guardians of the Galaxy, Furious 7, and many more. Eiza González as KT, a fellow enhanced operative who becomes an ally to Garrison, is known for starring in Baby Driver, I Care a Lot, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Sam Heughan plays his role as Jimmy Dalton, another augmented soldier with a complex relationship to the protagonist, known for his role in Outlander. Toby Kebbell as Martin Axe, whose actions are central to the film's conflict. He is known for his work in Warcraft and Fantastic Four.

Talulah Riley appears as Gina Garrison, Ray’s wife, whose fate drives much of the plot. Riley is known for her role in Pride & Prejudice. Lamorne Morris is cast as Wilfred Wigans (New Girl), Guy Pearce as Dr. Emil Harting (L.A. Confidential). Other actors in the movies include David Dukas as Merc Driver (Invictus), Siddharth Dhananjay as Eric (Who Are You People).

Exploring the plot of Bloodshot movie

Bloodshot (2020) follows Ray Garrison, a U.S. Marine who is killed alongside his wife, Gina (Talulah Riley), by mercenaries led by Martin Axe. Ray is resurrected by Rising Spirit Tech through an experimental nanite procedure, granting him superhuman abilities like regeneration and metamorphosis.

Initially suffering from memory loss, Ray experiences flashbacks revealing his and Gina's murders. Seeking vengeance, he tracks down and kills Axe. However, Ray discovers that his memories were manipulated by Dr. Emil Harting, the head of Rising Spirit Tech, to eliminate rivals.

Realizing he's been used as a pawn, Ray confronts Harting, leading to a climactic battle where he breaks free from the organization's control. Ultimately, with the help of allies, Ray gains autonomy over his life and newfound abilities.

Bloodshot is available to stream now on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

