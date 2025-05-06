Where to watch What Lies Beneath online? Streaming options explored

The supernatural thriller, What Lies Beneath, was released in US theatres on July 21, 2000. By the end of its theatre run, the film registered as a success at the box office, earning over 290 million dollars worldwide, as per IMDb.

Despite being released more than twenty years ago, What Lies Beneath enjoys popularity among a selective audience, who have given it cult status. This can be partly attributed to the film's availability on several streaming platforms, which made it accessible to a larger audience.

For those who do not know, What Lies Beneath is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. On both platforms, the film is available for rent and purchase, meaning only a standard subscription will not suffice. Continue reading to learn about additional platforms the show is available.

What Lies Beneath is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more

As previously mentioned, What Lies Beneath is available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. While on Prime, the film is available starting at $3.79, on Apple TV it is available starting at $3.99. Additionally, the film is also available on Google Play Movies (for rent and purchase), Fandango at Home (for rent and purchase), and Pluto TV (for free in select regions).

That being said, the film may not be available in all regions on the aforementioned streaming platforms. In such a case, the only way to watch the film would be by using a VPN. A reliable VPN such as Nord VPN and Express VPN is suggested in this scenario as it is secure and provides minimal hindrances while watching. But before using any of these, one must ensure that they are abiding by the local guidelines related to their use.

What is the movie about?

The plot of What Lies Beneath chronicles Harrison Ford's Dr. Norman Spencer and Michelle Pfeiffer's Claire Spencer. The two are married, but their marriage is far from perfect. Their bond is further severed when Claire discovers that Norman had an affair with a woman who later killed herself. She learns of the same when her ghost starts haunting her, leading to her experiencing several supernatural encounters.

The film's synopsis on Apple TV, one of the platforms that contains the film, reads:

"An adulterous encounter hangs over Doctor Norman Spencer's seemingly perfect marriage to his unknowing wife Claire. Then, nearly one year after the affair, Claire begins hearing mysterious voices, and sees a young woman's wraithlike image in their home. "

It also adds:

"He dismisses her mounting terror as delusion, but she moves closer and closer to the truth. The supernatural twists and turns, leads to incredible thrills and chills in this unique take on haunted home conventions from director Robert Zemeckis (FORREST GUMP)."

About the film's cast

The cast of What Lies Beneath is led by Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer. However, other actors and actresses also play crucial roles in the film's narrative. Diana Scarwid portrays Jody, Joe Morton portrays Dr. Drayton, James Remar portrays Warren Feur, and Miranda Otto portrays Mary Feur.

Wendy Crewson, Ray Baker, Micole Mercurio, and Amber Valletta also appear in the film. They play the characters of Elena, Dr. Stan Powell, Mrs. Frank, and Madison Elizabeth Frank, respectively.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

