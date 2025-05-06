What Lies Beneath: Full list of cast explored

What Lies Beneath is an American psychological and supernatural thriller film directed by Robert Zemeckis and was released on July 21, 2000. It was the first undertaking of Zemeckis' production company, ImageMovers. It was distributed by DreamWorks Pictures in the United States and Canada and by 20th Century Fox worldwide.

Written by Sarah Kernochan and Clark Gregg, the film follows scientist and professor Norman Spencer (Harrison Ford) and his wife Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer), a middle-aged couple living at a lakeside home in Vermont. After surviving a serious car accident, Claire is torn apart and wondering if their house is haunted or if she is losing her mind.

Zemeckis was joined by Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke as producers for What Lies Beneath. Running for 130 minutes, the film became a commercial success despite having an audience score of 58% and a critic score of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the film, Shout! Factory has released a remastered 4K Blu-Ray set of the film under its Scream! Factory label on May 6, 2025. It includes previously unseen footage, director's commentary, and a production featurette titled Constructing a Thriller.

Exploring the cast of What Lies Beneath

Harrison Ford as Dr. Norman Spencer

Harrison Ford attends AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony (Image via Getty)

In What Lies Beneath, Harrison Ford plays Dr. Norman Spencer, a middle-aged, well-established scientist and professor leading a comfortable life with his wife and daughter. However, things start to go south for him after his daughter leaves for college, and his wife starts believing in ghosts.

Known for portraying iconic roles such as Indiana Jones and Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, Ford has been keeping busy even at 82. Over the last decade, he has starred in films such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), The Call of the Wild (2017), Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny (2023), and Captain America: Brave New World (2025).

Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire Spencer

Michelle Pfeiffer with handprint and footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre (Image via Getty)

Michelle Pfeiffer plays the role of Norman's wife, Claire Spencer, in What Lies Beneath. A classical musician who gives up a promising career for the sake of her family, Claire starts experiencing supernatural events after her daughter leaves home, leading her to believe she is losing her mind.

Michelle Pfeiffer is an English actress who appears in films such as Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), French Exit (2020), Mother! (2017), Murder on the Orient Express (2017), and many more.

Wendy Crewson as Elena

Wendy Crewson attends Canada's Walk of Fame's 25th Anniversary Celebration (Image via Getty)

In What Lies Beneath, Wendy Crewson portrays Elena, Claire Spencer's close friend. Elena and her husband, Dr. Stan Powell (Ray Baker), are part of the couple's social circle and appear in scenes that provide light on Claire and Norman's seemingly ideal existence.

Wendy Crewson is an actress and producer. She has appeared in many Hollywood films, including The Good Son (1993), The Santa Clause (1994), and Away from Her (2006).

Joe Morton as Dr. Drayton

Morton attends the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards (Image via Getty)

Joe Morton plays Dr. Drayton, a close friend of Claire Spencer.

Joe Morton is known for his work in Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye (2021), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Justice League (2017).

Miranda Otto as Mary Feur

Miranda Otto attends the Australian premiere (Image via Getty)

Miranda Otto portrays Mary Feur, Claire's and Norman Spencer's emotionally troubled neighbor. Claire believes Mary is in danger because of her outward signs of distress and her cryptic statements about worrying about her safety.

Miranda Otto is an actress best known for Talk to Me (2022), The Clearing (2023), and True Colours (2022).

Supporting cast in What Lies Beneath

What Lies Beneath features a talented ensemble of cast in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Diana Scarwid as Jody

Ray Baker as Dr. Stan Powell

Micole Mercurio as Mrs. Frank

Amber Valletta as Madison Elizabeth Frank

Katharine Towne as Caitlin Spencer

Sloane Shelton as Mrs. Templeton

James Remar as Warren Feur

