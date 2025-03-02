Why did Harrison Ford withdraw from presenting at the Oscars 2025? Explained 

Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year, Oscars 2025, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The comedian and late-night host Conan O'Brien will take the stage as a first-time host at the award ceremony. Moreover, it will be broadcast live on March 2, 2025, at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT on ABC.

The Academy announced its list of presenters in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. Harrison Ford was initially scheduled to present but had to cancel his appearance after getting diagnosed with shingles two days before the award ceremony.

Everything to know about the presenters at the Oscars 2025 ceremony

Harrison Ford at the UK premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny in June 2023 (Image via Getty)

Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported on March 1, 2025, that Harrison Ford was diagnosed with shingles and will not be presenting at the 97th Academy Awards. The 82-year-old actor was diagnosed the day before, on February 28, 2025, and is reportedly recovering well, as per the outlet.

According to the CDC, shingles is a viral infection caused by the chickenpox virus and is characterized by painful rashes. It can also lead to long-term complications like nerve pain and vision loss.

Following the announcement, his Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill was added to the list of presenters.

The Indiana Jones star was announced as one of the presenters at Oscars 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Other presenters announced alongside him were Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Zoe Saldaña, Samuel L Jackson, Dave Bautista, Rachel Zegler, and Alba Rohrwacher.

The slate of presenters includes last year's winners, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Joining them will be Willem Dafoe, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Connie Nielsen, John Lithgow, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas, Sterling K. Brown, Elle Fanning, Oprah Winfrey, Bowen Yang, Miley Cyrus, Ben Stiller, Goldie Hawn, Penélope Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, Amy Poehler, and June Squibb.

Harrison Ford was last seen at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Harrison Ford's last appearance was at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on February 23, 2025. He was nominated for 'Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series' for playing Dr. Paul Rhoades in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. But he lost to Martin Short for his role as Oliver Putnam in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Furthermore, he presented the award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture' to the cast of Edward Berger's Conclave, a Best Picture Oscar nominee at Sunday night's ceremony.

How to watch Oscars 2025 live online?

The runtime for Oscars 2025 is set at three hours and 30 minutes. Moreover, Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer will host the red carpet presentation, The Oscars Red Carpet Show, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on ABC.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and can also be watched on ABC's official website. Another way to watch the live ceremony is to subscribe to the Hulu+ Live TV plan. The plan comes in ad-free and ad-supported options, with prices starting at $82.99 per month. Other options include YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Oscars 2025 ceremony.

