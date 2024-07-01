Where to watch Wreck-It Ralph online? All streaming options explored

Disney Animated Studios released Wreck-It Ralph, a retro-tinged animated comedy in 2012 and the film was incredibly successful. It was awarded the Critics Choice's Best Animated Feature in 2013 and got a nomination in the same category at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

While John C. Reilly voices Ralph, Sarah Silverman voices Vannellope, and Jack McBrayer voices Felix. Ralph is the villain from the classic arcade game, Fix-It Felix and dreams of becoming a hero. However, no one likes a bad guy and he ditches to game to go on a quest to prove to everyone that he isn't a bad guy. Wreck-It Ralph tells the story of Ralph as he goes on an adventure to fulfill his dream of becoming a hero.

The film is available to be streamed on a Disney+ subscription.

Where to watch Wreck-It Ralph online?

Viewers can stream the animated comedy movie on Disney+ with a subscription in more than 60 countries and territories worldwide. Apart from Wreck-It Ralph, viewers can stream over 500 films and TV shows for $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or for $13.99 a month for ad-free streaming.

Wreck-It Ralph: Are there other streaming options?

While the film isn't directly available to stream like on Disney+, interested viewers can either rent or purchase it on Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV.

Prime Video offers rent and purchase options for the animated movie. It costs $4.59 to rent, while it can be purchased for $19.99. Fandango at Home (formerly VUDU), is another platform where viewers can rent Wreck-It Ralph for $3.99 or buy it for $19.99. Microsoft Store also lets viewers buy the movie for $19.99.

Wreck-It Ralph plot summary

Wreck-It Ralph's lead character is the bad guy in the video game Fix-It Felix. However, he envies the game's hero, Felix, and wants to be like him, getting the glory of the "good guy." He wants to be known as the guy who saves the day and gets the star status that comes with it.

Although Ralph tries to convince people that he is not the villain, they don't believe him. So, he sets off on a game-hopping trip for a chance to shed his bad-guy image.

During his adventures through various arcade games, he tries to prove that he has what it takes to be a hero. However, Ralph inadvertently wreaks havoc and unleashes a deadly enemy that poses a major risk to the entire arcade.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"For decades, Ralph has played the bad guy in his popular video game. In a bold move, he embarks on an action-packed adventure and sets out to prove to everyone that he is a true hero with a big heart."

It continues:

"As he explores exciting new worlds, he teams up with some unlikely new friends including feisty misfit Vanellope von Schweetz. Then, when an evil enemy threatens their world, Ralph realizes he holds the fate of the entire arcade in his massive hands."

Fans can stream the film on Disney+ and rent or buy it from either Prime Video or Fandango at Home, or purchase it on the Microsoft Store.

