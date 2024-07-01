Who voices King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph?

Alan Tudyk voiced King Candy in the animated film Wreck-It Ralph, adding the Disney animated film to the seasoned actor and voice actor's over 150 acting credits.

Released on November 2, 2012, the Disney animated movie was named Best Animated Feature by the 2013 Critics Choice Awards. Apart from its smart humor and emotional storytelling, thanks to its host of talented writers, the story was also brought to life by its equally talented voice actors.

Tudyk has given his voice to many different projects on TV, films, and video games, including Big Hero 6: The Series, Lego Star Wars: All-Stars, and Alladin. He also rejoined the cast to lend his voice to the sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet but as another character named KnowsMore.

Alan Tudyk voices King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph

Alan Tudyk provided the voice of King Candy in the Disney animated film, the character best known for his features as a white-skinned old man with a bald head and gray hair tufts and eyebrows. He's the main antagonist in the movie, who proclaimed himself the ruler of the kart-racing video game called Sugar Rush.

Tudyk mentioned in IMDb's October 7, 2022 episode of The Roles That Changed My Life that bringing King Candy's role to life in Wreck-It Ralph was a life-changing experience for him. He said:

"It was the first one I did for Disney 10 years ago... King Candy. I just love the movie, and he was such a nice guy in the beginning. But then he turns out to be completely awful. And he turned into a bug."

Talking about the character he helped bring to life on the big screen, he said:

"At one point, he was trying to kill a little girl with candy... in her hair with a car antenna. I mean, he went from, like, 'Hello!' and he's got confetti, and he's whatever. It's good times. And then, the next thing you know, he was trying to beat her with a car antenna."

He further stated about his Wreck-It Ralph character as King Candy:

"He is villain, villain."

Besides King Candy, Alan Tudyk has also voiced the characters of Optimus Prime in Transformers: Earthspark and Chatsberry in Adventure Time. He's also a mainstay in many Disney animations as a voice actor, lending his voice for The Duke of Weselton in Frozen, Heihei in Moana and Moana 2, Mad Hatter in Once Upon a Studio, and Valentino in Wish, among many others.

Other voices in Wreck-It Ralph

The animated movie from Disney has an impressive cast list of seasoned actors and voice actors. Oscar-nominated actor John C. Reilly, whose acting credits include Boogie Nights, Guardians of the Galaxy and Chicago, voiced the titular character Ralph.

Adding to the cast is Jack McBrayer, who brought to life the character of Felix, the hero-character Ralph was jealous of. McBrayer has over 130 acting credits, like Talladega Nights, 30 Rock, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Here are the rest of the cast members who lent their voices to the Disney animated feature:

Jane Lynch as Calhoun

Sarah Silverman as Vanellope von Schweetz

Mindy Kaling as Taffyta Muttonfudge

Joe Lo Truglio as Markowski

Ed O'Neill as Mr. Litwak

Dennis Haysbert as General Hologram

Edie McClurg as Mary

Raymond S. Persi as Gene

Jess Harnell as Don

Rachael Harris as Deanna

Skylar Astin as Roy

Adam Carolla as Wynnchel

Horatio Sanz as Duncan

Maurice LaMarche as Root Beer Tapper

Stefanie Scott as Moppet Girl

Watch Wreck-It Ralph now streaming on Disney Plus.

