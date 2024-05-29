Who is Alexandra Grant? All we know about Keanu Reeves girlfriend

Alexandra Grant is an artist, known for her relationship with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. The couple started as good friends since at least 2011. They made their relationship public in November 2019 and have been spotted briefly on dates and red carpets ever since, though they keep their relationship mostly private.

Grant has explored many forms of visual media such as painting, photography, and film. She attends cultural events and galas to promote her work all across the world, many of them with Reeves. With the ongoing buzz about their relationship after they were photographed stepping out for a date in Los Angeles, here's everything to know about the couple.

Who is Alexandra Grant?

Alexandra Grant with one of her art pieces (via @grantalexandra / Instagram)

Grant is an artist based in Los Angeles who has gained much acclaim for her work in multiple media, such as painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, film, and more. She has collaborated with famous artists all over the globe to develop ideas like translation, identity, and social responsibility through art.

She has worked with many famous artists and creators, including Michael Joyce, Channing Hansen, and Hélène Cixous. Grant has lived in Mexico, France, and Spain previously.

Additionally, Grant is the founder of grantLOVEproject for raising funds for art-based non-profit organizations. She is the driving force behind many small-scale art exhibitions, publishing houses, and art centers throughout Los Angeles, New York, and Paris.

Grant often tries to add relevant questions and themes to her work, merging different media forms to create the best creative result. In an interview for People, Grant compared her creative world to film by saying:

"I think there's a lot of similarities. Sometimes I feel like, to make a film, as we're seeing now in the strike, that it's a cruise ship. Everyone is dependent on everyone else [...] To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don't. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world, but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale."

Grant also entered the Hollywood spotlight in 2019 when her relationship with John Wick actor Keanu Reeves became public.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves' relationship timeline

1) Initial friendship

Reeves and Grant at a book promotion event (via Getty Images / Pierre Suu)

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were close friends before they made their relationship public. They founded a publishing house named X Artists' Books together in 2017.

Grant also illustrated a book titled Ode to Happiness in 2011. This publication combined her art with Reeves' writing, and Grant published it as a surprise for him. Subsequently, she illustrated Shadows, another book with Reeves' writing that was published in 2016.

2) Relationship rumours and dating

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2023 (Image via Getty/Michael Kovac)

Reeves and Grant sparked rumors when they held hands while attending the red carpet at the LAMCA Art + Film Gala in 2019. Many of their fans thought that the pair had been dating since before the gala. The couple made their relationship public in November 2019.

3) On the red carpets

Reeves and Grant at a Saint Laurent event (Image via Getty/Phillip Faraone)

Reeves and Grant attend very few events and mostly keep their relationship out of the public eye. A few places they have been seen include the MOCA Gala, the Hammer Museum Gala, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles.

4) Media and interviews

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant at the MOCA Gala 2023 (Image via Getty/Momodu Mansaray)

In an interview for People, Alexandra Grant opened up about her relationship with Keanu Reeves. She mentioned navigating their equation with their professional and creative journeys, elaborating that they inspired each other at many moments:

"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring."

Grant has also publicly expressed her pride in Reeves' alternative rock band Dogstar, which reunited in 2023 for the first time in 20 years. She attended the band's first public show and gushed over their newest album.

Recently, the couple stepped out for a date in Los Angeles, where they were snapped by paparazzi. The couple visited the restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a dinner date.

Alexandra Grant is based out of Los Angeles but frequently travels to places like New York, Milan, and Paris for her art ventures. Her website contains a full portfolio of all her work and exhibitions.