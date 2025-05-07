Who is Barry Diller married to? Net worth explored in wake of media mogul's revelation about his personal life

American media executive Barry Diller recently addressed his personal life in his upcoming memoir, Who Knew, which is scheduled to arrive on May 20, 2025. Notably, the businessman also spoke up on his marriage to Diane von Fürstenberg for more than 20 years, as per E! News.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry is known for his association with companies like Paramount and Fox. He has produced multiple projects such as the Indiana Jones films, and his net worth is estimated to be almost $5 billion.

Barry Diller’s memoir is creating headlines, specifically since Barry has come out as gay, saying that there has been a lot of speculations in terms of his s*xuality over the years, as reported by People magazine. Diller mentioned in his memoir that he and Diane have been close friends instead of lovers. He further wrote:

Trending

“We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years. Yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other.”

As reported by People magazine, Barry Diller wrote that he tried to keep his personal life away from the spotlight and that although he slowly started getting more real, he never revealed anything to the public. Diller mentioned that while he was aiming to come out like other people, he had a fear of doing the same.

Barry Diller also stated that it was a miracle that his relationship with Diane started with indifference, leading to a natural romance. As per E! News, Barry claimed that he was physically attracted to Diane when they went on their first date, saying that it was something that had never happened since the time he was 16. Diller also wrote:

“Now, this has always amazed me: There was no effort, no reasoning, no what’s going-on-here, no ambition, no anything. Other than sheer excitement, I thought, ‘Well, this is a surprise!’ I certainly didn’t feel, ‘Oh my God, what does this mean?’ I was simply existing in the moment, a rare place for me.”

Barry Diller’s net worth: Career, personal life, and more

Barry Diller at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Barry Diller tied the knot with Diane von Fürstenberg in 2001. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry is the father of two children born from his wife’s first marriage to Prince Egon von Fürstenberg. He has obtained a nickname, Diller Killer, for his outstanding skills in terms of business.

Diane’s biography on the National Women’s Hall of Fame says that she has been active as a fashion designer over the years and has served as the President of the Counsel of Fashion Designers in the past. She even wrote a book titled The Woman I Wanted to Be and is a board member of an ambassador program called Vital Voices.

Diane also joined her husband Barry Diller to establish the Diller-Von Fürstenberg Family Foundation. They have donated millions for different causes, including the High Line Park project in Manhattan and the Hollywood Fund.

OK! Magazine reported that Barry and Diane purchased a luxurious property worth $4.3 million in Beverly Hills in February 2001. The house is spread over three acres of land, with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

Bryan Lourd, Barry Diller, and Diane von Furstenberg attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2024. (Image via Getty)

He currently serves as the Chairman and Senior Executive of the holding company, IAC. Barry has a long list of experience, where he worked for Paramount Pictures Corporation as a Chairman and Chief Executive, as mentioned in his biography on the IAC website. Besides, he has been associated with famous companies like Tripadvisor, 20th Century Fox, and Expedia, serving in a similar position.

In addition, Barry Diller has been the producer of films such as Beverly Hills Cop, Saturday Night Fever, and more. Similarly, he has many Broadway shows in his credits as a co-producer, including West Side Story, Three Tall Women, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Carousel.

