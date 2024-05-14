Who is Kathryn Bigelow? Details explored as director is reportedly linked to Netflix’s movie on the White House

Acclaimed director Kathryn Bigelow is reportedly working on a new Netflix war drama based around the White House. The Oscar-winning director has delivered a number of critically acclaimed movies like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. She is also the first female director to win an Academy Award for Best Direction.

The report of her involvement in the rumored Netflix project comes from Puck, which claims that the movie will be a war drama set near the White House. The streaming platform has yet to announce the project officially.

Kathryn Bigelow has an immense track record that will be very useful if this news of the White House-based war movie is indeed true.

Who is Kathryn Bigelow?

Kathryn Bigelow is an acclaimed American filmmaker, originally hailing from San Carlos, California. She has numerous accolades to her name, including two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. She has been in the industry since the early 1980s, having made her debut with The Loveless.

Though she started out her career with an interest in painting and even lived as an artist for quite some time, Bigelow later enrolled in the graduate film program at Columbia University, which changed the pathway of her career.

The majority of her work encompasses thrillers, such as Near Dark (1987), Blue Steel (1990), and Point Break (1991), among others.

Bigelow became a global phenomenon after winning the Academy Award for Best Director for The Hurt Locker, making her the first woman in the history of the film industry to do so. Since then, she has delivered two more acclaimed films, Zero Dark Thirty (2012) and Detroit (2017).

Over her long tenure in the industry, Bigelow has developed a signature style that has worked well for nearly all her projects, especially the more recent ones.

The reported White House war drama will hopefully contain the tonality and style of the veteran director.

All we know about Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming War Movie

The upcoming Kathryn Bigelow movie has not yet been announced by Netflix, which means that there is very little detail available about it.

However, Puck claims that the story will be based on real-time events taking place at the White House after a piece of news confirms that ballistic missiles are headed for America. The reaction to this news and its implications on the people inside the White House will form the core backstory of the movie.

Noah Oppenheim, who wrote the script for Jackie (2016), will be taking the scriptwriting duties for this project.

Apart from this, we only know that Netflix and Bigelow have had trouble with the budget. The film is allegedly too expensive and long. This is no surprise, given Bigelow's track record in the industry.

Her most famous works, Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker are way over two hours, with the former even crossing the two-and-half-hour mark. The new movie may be in the veins of Zero Dark Thirty, which makes it quite lengthy in the streaming era.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, for instance, was split into two movies because it was considered too long for streaming. However, Bigelow's work will not get the same treatment, meaning that it will be a rare long movie in this era.

More details about this rumored movie are expected to arrive soon.

