Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matt Hutchins, made allegations against Rust film actor Alec Baldwin and crew members for inadequate security arrangements and irresponsible handling of firearms on the film's set. The circumstances allegedly resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Ad

On October 21, 2021, near Santa Fe, New Mexico, the shooting of the film Rust was underway, with Halyna Hutchins working as the DOP. During a scene rehearsal, a prop gun was reportedly fired from Alec Baldwin's hands, which led to Halyna Hutchins' demise.

According to a BBC article published on July 15, 2024, Baldwin expressed his condolences over this tragic incident, stating:

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

According to People, after Halyna Hutchins' death, her husband Matt became actively involved in advocating for improved safety practices within the film industry. Matt has focused on the need for stricter regulations and enhanced security measures regarding the use of firearms on film sets, and he continues to work on this issue.

The true-crime documentary series on Halyna Hutchins, Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna, was released on Hulu on March 11, 2025.

Ad

Matt Hutchins: Everything we know about Halyna Hutchins' husband

Ad

According to Diario AS, Matt Hutchins has been an associate at the Los Angeles law firm Latham & Watkins since March 2021. Matt is now an advocate focusing on improving safety practices within the film industry. He is particularly dedicated to advocating for stricter regulations and enhanced security measures regarding the use of firearms on film sets.

Matt also has experience in the film industry. He served as the executive producer of the short film Hidden, released in 2015, and was a producer on Rust.

Ad

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna is a true-crime documentary produced by Matt Hutchins, which focuses on the tragic death of his wife on the set of Rust.

Matt Hutchins blamed Alec Baldwin and the crew members of Rust

Ad

According to the Cinemaholic, in November 2021, Matt Hutchins filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and several members of Rust present on the set during the incident. However, Alec denied the allegations against him.

During an exclusive interview on TODAY, Matt Hutchins said:

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me. But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced, and there's multiple responsible parties."

Ad

The situation between Matt and Alec worsened when Alec discussed the incident on national TV. According to Matt Hutchins, this incident could have been prevented if security arrangements had been paid attention from the beginning by the people who were present on the set.

During an interview on National television, Matt said:

"But in the end, justice won't bring Halyna back, but maybe the memory of her can help keep people safe and prevent something like this from ever happening again."

Ad

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna sheds light on Halyna Hutchins' death in detail, which is available for streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback