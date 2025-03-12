Where is the Hannah Gutierrez Reed now? All about the subject of Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna

Hannah Gutierrez Reed is serving an 18-month prison sentence in New Mexico following her conviction for involuntary manslaughter in March 2024, as reported by AP News on April 16, 2024. She was the armorer on the Rust set, where a tragic shooting in 2021 resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Her role in the incident and the aftermath is a key focus of Hulu’s Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna. The documentary delves into the events leading up to the tragedy, what happened in the wake of it, and the broader concerns it raised about safety on film sets.

Prosecutors argued in court that Hannah Gutierrez Reed failed to enforce critical safety measures. They claimed her negligence allowed live ammunition to end up on set, leading to the deadly accident. After three hours of deliberation, the jury convicted her of involuntary manslaughter while acquitting her of evidence tampering, as per reports.

Her legal team tried to appeal for a retrial, especially after Alec Baldwin’s charges were dismissed. However, the court rejected their request in September 2024, as reported by The Guardian on September 30, 2024. Despite every attempt to challenge the verdict, Hannah Gutierrez Reed remains behind bars at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility with no chance of early release.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed received an 18-month prison sentence for her involvement in cinematographer's death

Hannah Gutierrez Reed is currently serving an 18-month prison term at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants. A jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a verdict confirmed by AP News on April 16, 2024.

She worked as the armorer on Rust, the film where a rehearsal turned deadly on October 21, 2021. Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, expecting it to contain only dummy rounds. Instead, a live bullet struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killing her instantly. Director Joel Souza sustained injuries during the shooting.

Gutierrez Reed was responsible for overseeing all weapons and ammunition on set. Prosecutors argued that she allowed live rounds to mix with dummy bullets, creating the conditions for the fatal accident. The case went to trial in March 2024.

After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Gutierrez Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter while clearing her of the evidence tampering charge. Despite legal battles and an appeal, she remains in prison, with her case becoming a flashpoint in discussions about film set safety.

On March 11, 2025, before her sentencing, Hannah Gutierrez Reed addressed the court, stating:

“First and foremost, my heart aches for Hutchins’ family and friends and colleagues as well and it has since the day this tragedy occurred. Halyna has been and always will be an inspiration to me”.

However, as per AP News on April 16, 2024, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that her actions demonstrated a "serious violent offense," emphasizing:

“You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother.”

In July 2024, Gutierrez Reed and her legal team pushed for a new trial. They claimed prosecutors had withheld key forensic evidence that could have changed the outcome of her case. Their argument rested on the fact that Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped due to similar issues with the way the prosecution handled evidence, as per The Guardian on September 30, 2024.

Despite their efforts, the judge rejected the request, ruling that there was no reason to believe additional evidence would have led to a different verdict.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed's legal troubles didn’t end there. Weeks before the Rust shooting, in October 2021, she allegedly carried a firearm into The Matador, a bar in Santa Fe. That incident resurfaced during her trial, adding another layer to an already complex case. As reported by People on September 4, 2024, a video showed her admitting that she had concealed the weapon from security, stating:

“They checked my purse, but they didn’t check my b*tt cheeks!” while holding up a nickel-plated semi-automatic pistol.

In September 2024, she took a plea deal on the charge and was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation. Since the sentence runs alongside her existing prison term, it does not affect the time she is already serving.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed remains behind bars with no option for early release. Her case continues to fuel debates about firearm safety on film sets and the larger issue of legal responsibility when negligence leads to tragedy.

