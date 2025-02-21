Who is Matthew Broome? Meet the actor playing Nick in My Fault: London

Matthew Broome is making a splash on the internet as Nick in the recent film, My Fault: London. The romantic drama features Broome as the lead character opposite Asha Banks' Noah. Nick and Noah are step-siblings who initially get off on the wrong foot but are attracted to each other.

Ad

Based on the first novel from Argentinian writer Mercedes Ron's Culpables trilogy, My Fault: London sees Noah move to London from Los Angeles after her mother Ella marries a wealthy Englishman named William. In London, she is introduced to Nick, her step-brother who has quite a reputation as the bad boy.

Noah spends the summer befriending people from Nick's friend circles as the two keep fighting their mutual attraction to each other. Ultimately, they fall in love while Noah is unaware that her dangerous father has been released from prison and is looking for her.

Ad

Trending

Matthew Broome's portrayal of Nick has marked his first lead role in a Hollywood film. Keep reading to learn more about the actor who plays the dashing romantic lead.

Everything to know about My Fault: London star Matthew Broome

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

Born on February 24, 2000, Matthew Broome was raised in Northampton where he completed his schooling. According to a WWD article dated February 12, 2025, he developed an interest in acting at 14. At the last minute, he switched to drama from computing for his GCSEs, or General Certificate of Secondary Education.

Ad

In 2022, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London. During the final year of his graduation, Broome made his professional stage debut as Jack Virtue in Scandaltown at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Ad

Post graduation, he was cast as Guy Thwarte in the 2023 Apple TV+ period drama The Buccaneers. The show, based on Edith Wharton's eponymous incomplete novel, was well-received and was renewed for a second season.

These days, he is busy promoting his new movie My Fault: London, which premiered on Prime Video on February 13, 2025, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Matthew Broome opened up about his character as Nick in My Fault: London

A still from My Fault: London (Image via Prime Video)

In the aforementioned interview with WWD, Broome stated that becoming the lead hero of a movie had been his dream since he was 14. The recently released romance drama fulfilled that dream for him.

Ad

While discussing his character with the publication, Broome claimed that Nick is a “very complex, complicated individual”. The actor further stated:

At the surface, you’ve got the stereotypical bad boy, but actually when you delve into him, it all stems from, especially the high adrenaline side of his life, all stems from his relationship with his mother and all that pain, how he’s discovering that pain or understanding it is through that. And that was interesting to me. There’s a whole world beneath it.

Ad

An English remake of the Spanish film Culpa mía or My Fault, this movie has catapulted Broome's fame to new heights.

Your Fault, based on the second book from the Culpables trilogy that gained recognition from Wattpad, is the second installment of the Spanish My Fault film franchise. It stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara as Noah and Nick respectively.

My Fault: London and the Spanish films, My Fault and Your Fault are available for streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback