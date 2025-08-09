Who are the Proud Boys? Far-right extremist group put up banner saying they love Sydney Sweeney on L.A. freeway amid American Eagle controversy

Shortly after the American Eagle advertising campaign starring Sydney Sweeney went viral, far-right extremist group the Proud Boys decided to weigh in on the same, as per TMZ's report dated August 8, 2025.American Eagle's latest campaign featured the slogan 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,' which was perceived as a dual-meaning statement by many, speculating that the slogan also addressed 'genes.' In light of this controversy, Proud Boys vandalized an American Eagle billboard near the Los Angeles freeway, writing:&quot;Proud Boys love Sydney Sweeney. She has the best blue genes.&quot;According to the Anti-Defamation League's report dated February 2018, the Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group known for using intimidation, targeted harassment, and violence to execute their political goals. The group is known for propagating Islamophobia, anti-immigrant, antisemitism, white supremacy, and anti-LGBTQ+ ideologies in the United States.Moreover, the far-right extremist group played a role in the 2021 attack on the Capitol, accounting for the largest number of extremist arrestees with at least 58 chapter affiliates and members arrested till the time ADL's report was published. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to TMZ's report, the time the vandalized banner was put up isn't known, in addition to which it is also not known who exactly is behind the activity. However, a local resident of Corona in L.A. told KABC-TV that the vandalism of Sweeney's banner made them feel disappointed, scared, and angry.In an update on the same, the general manager of Weir Canyon Honda, the company that owns the vandalized billboard, told TMZ that the banner was taken down.Everything that followed Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign exploredIn addition to the Sweeney has &quot;great jeans&quot; narrative, the American Eagle campaign starring the Euphoria actress had her say:&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color…My jeans are blue.”While Forbes' report dated August 6, 2025, states that the video was removed from the clothing brand's social media channels, the campaign had already received a lot of backlash for the same. Many speculated that the campaign promoted the N*zi-era' Aryan race's ideology, implying the message of white beauty's supremacy.Additionally, in a report dated August 5, 2025, CNN questioned if American Eagle intended to curate a &quot;scary white-supremacist dog-whistle ad?&quot; In addition to media tabloids and netizens giving their opinions on the campaign starring Sydney Sweeney, U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in on the matter, supporting the White Lotus actress.According to Euro News' report dated August 5, 2025, Trump emphasized that Sweeney is a &quot;registered Republican&quot; with the &quot;HOTTEST ad out there&quot;, encouraging the actress by saying, &quot;Go get 'em Sydney!&quot;Comparing American Eagle's campaign to that of Jaguar, which recently underwent rebranding and a change in leadership, Trump dubbed the latter &quot;WOKE&quot; and a &quot;TOTAL DISASTER.&quot;American Eagle's statement on Sweeney's jeans campaign (Image via Instagram/ @americaneagle)It is speculated that Trump was referring to Jaguar's rebranding ad, showing models dressed in hot pink without showcasing any cars or the brand's popular logo. In furtherance of his post supporting Sweeney's American Eagle campaign, the President of the United States also went ahead to shame Taylor Swift, claiming that the woke singer was &quot;no longer hot.&quot;Moreover, on August 1, 2025, American Eagle clarified their stance on the Sydney Sweeney campaign, stating that the ad “is and always was about the jeans.&quot; The clothing brand added:&quot;Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”While political groups, American Eagle, and the President of the United States have weighed in on the jeans campaign starring Sydney Sweeney, the actress hasn't commented on the same yet.