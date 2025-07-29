Lindsay Lohan had an on‑again, off‑again relationship with Samantha Ronson from 2008 to 2009. Ronson is a British DJ, singer-songwriter, and nightclub co-owner who is well-known for spinning exclusive celebrity gigs and large-scale events, including the Super Bowl and the Cannes Film Festival.

Ad

Born in London, Samantha Ronson started out as a DJ in the club scene of New York. In 2004, she dropped her debut album, Red, which featured tracks like Pull My Hair Out. She founded the band Ocean Park Standoff, which released a single Good News in 2017, and is well-known for her fashion cameos and celebrity appearances.

Meanwhile, American actress Lindsay Lohan rose to fame as a child artist in The Parent Trap, then became a teen icon with films like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. She is also a businesswoman and producer, set to make her return on screen with the upcoming fantasy comedy film Freakier Friday.

Ad

Trending

Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson's dating life and timeline explored

Samantha Ronson at 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Presented By The Hartford Live At SXSW - Source: Getty

Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan were friends before they started dating in the middle of 2008. At the time, they reportedly visited events together in places like New York and spent time with each other's families, per Harper's Bazaar. During a cover story interview with same media outlet, published on November 9, 2008, Lohan stated:

Ad

"I think it's pretty obvious who I'm seeing. I think it's no shock to anyone that it's been going on for quite some time… She's a wonderful person, and I love her very much."

Lohan's friend and model Cory Kennedy spoke about the actress and singer's relationship in a June 2008 interview with PEOPLE magazine. Kennedy said:

“Lindsay just feels safe with her. I just feel like they have a very loyal and trustworthy relationship, which is really hard to come across in the world that Lindsay’s in. It’s a trust thing.”

Ad

However, their dating phase wasn't a constant one, as the duo reportedly went on and off again. In a conversation with Britain's Sunday People in July 2009, Lindsay Lohan highlighted their relationship's nature:

"I wake up every morning and despite being more in love with Sam than I have been with anyone in the past, in all honesty I don't know if we'll still be together by the time we go to bed."

Ad

After an alleged argument, they split up by April 2009; Ronson's family reportedly changed the locks on her home, per TMZ.

During a 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Lindsay Lohan discussed the relationship and described Ronson as "more friends than anything… always more like best friends." After Lohan announced her engagement and pregnancy, Ronson responded to TMZ in March 2023 and wished the actress "all the best."

Where are Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan today? A look at their lives now

Lindsay Lohan at Freakier Friday NYC Special Screening (Image via Getty)

Samantha Ronson, a British-American DJ and singer-songwriter who has been active since the early 1990s, continues to maintain her diverse career. She is most recognized for her work with Ocean Park Standoff, her solo albums on Roc-A-Fella and her label, and her ability to spin at elite events, such as Super Bowl parties and Oscars after-parties.

Ad

As a Jewish LGBTQ+ musician, she is reportedly promoting human rights activities and continuing to perform live as a DJ, despite not having released a new record.

On the other hand, Lindsay Lohan, 39, lives in Dubai with her husband, Bader Shammas and their young son, Luai. She has returned to the spotlight with three Netflix rom-coms, including Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret and the upcoming movie Freakier Friday, scheduled to release on August 8, 2025. She also plans to take on more complex roles and establish a skincare-inspired beauty line.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More