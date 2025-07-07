Who did Taylor Lautner play in Cheaper By The Dozen 2? Co-star Alyson Stoner jokes Twilight star almost convinced her she was straight

On July 2, 2025, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner posted a video of his 2005 film Cheaper By The Dozen 2, being played on an outdoor screen. In the video, the actor's camera pans to the scene where Taylor's Cheaper By The Dozen 2 character, Elliot Murtaugh, wraps his arm around Alyson Stoner's character Sarah Baker.

Then, the actor recreated the scene with his wife, Tay Lautner, who smiled while sitting on a lawn chair beside him. Lautner captioned his post:

"The move still works 20 years later ."

Additionally, Lautner's Cheaper By The Dozen 2 co-star Alyson Stoner was quick to comment on his post, writing:

"Got me good! Almost convinced me I was straight."

Alyson Stoner and Lautner's exchange on Instagram (Image via Instagram/ @taylorlautner)

Alyson Stoner came out in a 2018 Op-Ed for Teen Vogue, where they mentioned:

"I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of every gender identity and expression."

The context of the scene from Cheaper By The Dozen 2, posted by Taylor Lautner, concerns how Elliot Murtaugh and Sarah Baker watch Ice Age together but are spied on by their fathers. The fathers eventually get into an argument and humiliate their children.

In the movie, Lautner's on-screen father, Jimmy Murtaugh, played by Eugene Levy, competes with his rival Tom Baker, played by Steve Martin, who is the father of Alyson Stoner's character in the film.

Taylor Lautner set to return to the screen as a Werewolf Hunter: Details explored

According to Variety's February 2025 report, Taylor Lautner is set to make his appearance in an upcoming series called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. The actor gained popularity by starring as Jacob in the Twilight series in 2008. Lautner's character was a werewolf in the film.

The publication mentioned that the series is being produced by the independent studio behind Undone and BoJack Horseman, called Tornante. Additionally, the series is currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios with American TV writer and comedian Daisy Gardner as the showrunner and creator.

The logline of the upcoming series takes a spin on what Taylor Lautner has been doing since he vanished from the spotlight after the release of 2012's Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2. It also mentions that the actor will be playing himself while helping "a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise."

The summary of the series mentioned that while tabloids theorized and fans speculated, "the truth is wilder than fiction". It adds that Lautner wasn't just taking a mental health break but rather preparing for his "real calling."

"As he navigates his double life — Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night — Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question — what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?" the summary reads

During his appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Radio Show in March 2023, Taylor Lautner mentioned that he hit pause on acting because he needed space from years of playing Jacob in Twilight.

