Why should there be a Rush Hour 4? Exploring why a fourth installment is a must

For years, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Rush Hour 4, the fourth entry in the highly popular Rush Hour franchise. The high expectations concerning the release of a fourth film in the series come as a result of the huge success of its predecessors in terms of its box office collections as well as audience perception.

Additionally over the years, in more than one instance, the cast and crew of the hit franchise have hinted at the possibility of Rush Hour 4, giving the audiences even more reasons to believe that a fourth film is in the pipeline. For example, during one of his rare appearances at the Red Sea Film Festival in December 2022 when Jackie Chan was questioned by an audience member about the possibility of a fourth film in the franchise, according to Deadline, he said:

"We’re talking about part 4 right now."

Without divulging any more details, he also added that he would meet the film's director that evening and discuss the script.

Rush Hour 4 will be a nod to the film and the people who helped cement Jackie Chan's career in Hollywood

After having a successful run in the Chinese film industry, Jackie Chan turned to Hollywood for a fresh start. However, initially, he found little success in the industry. Later, when he eventually became a part of the big Hollywood race, he started getting typecast in roles specific to his origin.

Speaking to Deadline in November 2022 Chan talked about his initial struggles while deciding to step into Hollywood. He said:

"I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action."

In the same interview, Chan also said that when he first received the script for Rush Hour, he was already done with the "East Asian detectives in America" roles, but his manager told him to give the new film a chance. Talking about the brief interaction he had with his manager back then Chan said:

"My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour. I said no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time.”

After Chan appeared alongside Chris Tucker in Rush Hour, the film went on to become a huge success among the masses. The movie's popularity urged the makers to make two more installments of the same. Besides establishing Rush Hour as one of the most popular action movies of all time, it also established Jackie Chan's position as the ultimate action hero in Hollywood.

With Chan hinting at the possibility of Rush Hour 4 and discussions about the anticipated movie being in full swing, it is only fair if an announcement concerning the same is along the way. A fourth film in the Rush Hour series can be Chan's way of saying 'thank you' to the audiences who have been by his side throughout his journey.

Who will direct Rush Hour 4?

With the possibility of Rush Hour 4 still being a huge question mark, details about its crew are completely unknown. Some fans think that Brett Ratner, who directed the first three films in the franchise will be returning as the director for Rush Hour 4.

However, some fans have contested that possibility on grounds of the several allegations Ratner received back in 2017 which led to Warner Bros. severing all ties with the writer-director. At least 7 women had accused Ratner of se*ual misconduct and harassment in 2017, giving the audiences enough reason to believe that he would not be helming Rush Hour 4.

While you wait for an official announcement about Rush Hour 4, you can check out the other three movies in the franchise available for rent exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.