“When you say legendary, you mean this”: Fans in a frenzy over the unexpected crossover between BTS Tae-hyung and Jackie Chan in the new SimInvest ad

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jackie Chan's recent ad for SimInvest has taken over the internet as fans cannot contain their excitement. On March 1, Sinarmas Sekuritas, one of the biggest conglomerates in Indonesia, announced the brand ambassadors of their mutual fund app SimInvest. The BTS vocalist V has been the face of the app since last year, and this time he is joined by the renowned actor Jackie Chan.

What caught everyone's eye was the ad film featuring the two global stars. The advertisement campaign named, Experience Limitless, shared the fun experience of two best friends connecting despite the distance between them. The film begins with an intriguing silhouette of Jackie Chan continuing to Kim Tae-hyung showing how he uses SimInvest to connect with his friend.

The Layover singer is seen teaching the Chinese icon his dance moves, while the acclaimed martial artist teaches him some action moves. This has shocked netizens as they did not see this collaboration coming. Calling it an iconic collaboration, a user on X said, “When you say legendary, you mean this.”

Expand Tweet

“The duo I never saw coming”: Fans react as BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and Jackie Chan team up for SimInvest's latest ad campaign

Expand Tweet

SimInvest had been hinting at their brand ambassadors with the letters “J” and “V”. Many fans guessed the latter correctly as Kim Tae-hyung as exactly on March 1, last year, he was announced as the ambassador. However, fans had no clue Jackie Chan would be the second ambassador.

After the release of the ad film, the BTS member took to his Instagram stories to share some wholesome moments he shared with Jackie Chan. In the Instagram story, Tae-hyung was seen goofing around in his natural element while the Ride On actor stood beside him, happily clapping. Watching the two stars share friendly banter, fans quickly named them the uncle-nephew duo.

Fans highlighted their endearing hug and wished to see more from the duo. They also expressed their pride in the idol for working hard to give so much content to them before departing for his military conscription.

Some fans also shared hilarious memes as they saw a new side of the Slow Dancing singer. Furthermore, fans also went gaga over the outfit he donned in the second half of the ad, which was a red Gucci Stretch Velvet Jacket.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS’ V enlisted in the military on December 11 along with the leader of the septet, RM, followed by Jimin and Jungkook. After completing his basic training, he was reportedly deployed to the Special Duty Team for ROK II Corps (also known as the 2nd Army Corps) on January 31 in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.