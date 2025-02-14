Why wasn't Sly Stones interviewed for Sly Lives documentary? Producer explains decision

The documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) explores the life and career of Sly Stone, the legendary frontman of Sly and the Family Stone. However, one noticeable absence in the film is Sly Stone himself. Unlike many documentaries where the central figure provides personal insights, Sly Lives! does not include new interviews with Stone.

This choice wasn't a result of lack of availability or interest but was made concerning Stone's health. Producer Joseph Patel announced that the musician is confronted with serious health issues that have impaired his ability to communicate. In an interview with People, Patel said:

"We interviewed Sly for [the Oscar-winning documentary] Summer of Soul in 2020. And he had just gotten clean, and he just — he doesn't have the motor function. He can't speak in full sentences."

Questlove stressed maintaining empathy in telling Stone's story instead of insisting on an appearance that could do him a disservice.

These issues have been ongoing for a while. Although Stone has made the occasional public appearance, including a brief performance at the 2006 Grammy Awards, his issues have become more severe in recent years. The filmmakers had to decide if it would be helpful to include him in the documentary in his current condition.

In the end, the filmmakers decided that a conventional interview with Stone was not an option. Instead, they chose another method of conveying his story—one that was sensitive to his current state but also reflective of his legacy in music and culture.

Patel added:

"Ahmir's first thing he said was, 'Let's tell this story with a lot of empathy,' ..That's not empathetic."

IThe directors did not want to show him in a manner that would overshadow his musical contributions.

Patel reiterated that the work of Stone extends far beyond his present state and that the documentary should bear this in mind.

Alternative narrative approaches for Sly Lives!

To have a complete and engaging narrative, Sly Lives! taps into archival materials and interview sessions with individuals who knew Stone most intimately. Rather than a fresh interview with the artist, the documentary touches upon insights from his relatives, past band members, and other personalities in the music scene.

Questlove and Patel employed this approach to project an all-round image of Stone's life without pressuring him to present himself in a manner that may be at variance with his present life. The documentary utilizes historical performances, previous interviews, and memories from individuals working closely with him.

Furthermore, the filmmakers also sought to move the focus away from simply Stone's struggles and toward his general cultural contribution. Questlove noted,

"it's rare that Black people get seen as humans."

By positioning Stone's narrative in this manner, Sly Lives! seeks to celebrate both his genius and his humanity.

The lack of a new interview from Sly Stone in Sly Lives! was a thought-out decision out of respect for the health of the artist. His limitations in speech and motor functions made it difficult for him to appear on camera, and the filmmakers saw more value in compassion than in duty.

