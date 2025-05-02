Wick is Pain: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far about the John Wick documentary 

Wick is Pain is a new documentary releasing digitally on May 9, 2025, that reveals the behind-the-scenes story of how John Wick was made. It features honest interviews with Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, along with never-before-seen footage from over 10 years.
The trailer, released on May 1, shows how budget cuts and production delays almost stopped the film from being completed.
Stahelski even admitted to borrowing against his house, while Eva Longoria contributed six million dollars to keep the project afloat. Wick is Pain explores these financial and creative challenges while spotlighting the dedication and physical toll on the cast and crew. The documentary will also highlight how John Wick ultimately became a global phenomenon.
When and where will Wick is Pain release?
Wick is Pain is officially set to release digitally on May 9, 2025, following an exclusive screening at Beyond Fest on May 8. Although the exact release time has not been specified, digital releases typically arrive at 12:00 AM Pacific Time.
The documentary will be available for purchase on major digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Fandango at Home, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Comcast Xfinity. Pricing may vary by platform and region; for instance, some listings indicate a price of $15.99 USD. Viewers must check the preferred platform for the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information
Is there a trailer for Wick is Pain out yet?
Yes, the trailer for Wick is Pain is already available online, offering an early look at the documentary’s revealing and candid approach. Lionsgate officially released the trailer on May 1, 2025, giving fans a glimpse into the challenges and pressure behind John Wick’s unexpected rise.
The trailer highlights moments of chaos and doubt that almost derailed the project. Director Chad Stahelski bluntly recalls,
“We were a tiny little movie..... We were shut down. I don’t know how you find six-and-a-half million dollars by Monday."
Meanwhile, producer Basil Iwanyk added to the tension by stating,
“We are doomed. We are completely f***ed."
The documentary explores how these obstacles shaped the franchise, featuring never-before-seen footage and first-hand accounts. Keanu Reeves himself acknowledged the emotional weight of the journey, saying,
“I’m excited to share and be a part of taking fans behind the curtain on the extraordinary journey of making the John Wick films."
More about Wick is Pain
Wick is Pain does more than simply revisit the rise of John Wick. It delves into rarely discussed details and gives viewers access to long-withheld behind-the-scenes footage.
Directed by Jeffrey Doe, the documentary spans more than 10 years of on- and off-set moments that shaped the franchise. It covers critical aspects like early creative debates and moments of uncertainty, especially when major studios showed little confidence in the project.
The film also highlights unique visual styles and production risks. Notably, it revisits bold decisions such as breaking Hollywood taboos. The killing of a dog early in John Wick became a turning point, with Reeves asking during production in the trailer at the 1:43 mark of the clip,
"Is this f------ terrible?"
Meanwhile, producer David Leitch summarized the cast and crew’s deep connection, saying,
“They bleed Wick. They die Wick."
Beyond financial struggles, Wick is Pain explores the lasting impact of the franchise. It documents how the series influenced action cinema and paved the way for future expansions, including spin-offs like Ballerina and an anime prequel, making it an essential chapter in the John Wick legacy.
Stay tuned for more updates.