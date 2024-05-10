"You feel like someone's creating space for you" — Emma Corrin praises Independent Spirit Awards for endorsing non-gendered award categories

Popular for portraying the character of Princess Diana in season four of Netflix's The Crown, Emma Corrin has recently expressed happiness at being nominated in the non-gendered performer category at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Commenting on the same they mentioned that the presence of the non-gendered category feels like someone is making space for those who identify as non-binary. Emma Corrin mentioned in the The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast:

"You feel like someone's creating space for you to be recognized for your work. Which, say what you will about the awards system, but it's a really lovely thing to be recognized, undoubtedly."

They also mentioned that it was a great thing to be recognized in a space that doesn't compromise one's identity in any way.

"Would rather be visible, and be honored": Emma Corrin comments on non-gendered awards and more

Held on February 24, 2024, The Independent Spirit Awards nominated Emma Corrin in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category for their role in A Murder at the End of the World. The Lady Chatterley’s Lover fame artist came out as nonbinary in 2021 and prefers they/them pronouns.

Expressing their thoughts on the gendered awards debate, Corrin stated that they often get scared of answering questions about the topic as it requires multiple answers. However, they said, the gendered awards category undoubtedly needs more work.

They mentioned that if changes are to be worked out in this category, the changes should be made by including the voices of those who identify as nonbinary or have varied pronouns. Corrin said:

“I just hope that the decision-makers in the awards bodies are including these voices in the rooms when they are making these changes, because I think that as long as these conversations are being had, there's a way of working these things out."

Additionally, the My Policeman fame actor said that for them, visibility was the most important thing because the worst-case scenario for actors who identify as non-binary would be the exclusion of their category altogether. Corrin told the Awards Chatter podcast:

"I would rather be visible, and be honored for work. I guess that, finally, to say that, as long as I'm playing female characters"

Emma Corrin mentioned that there are major award shows that still have Best Actor and Best Actress categories and that it is better for non-binary actors to be nominated in either as that would be preferable to getting no recognition at all. Corrin also stated that non-binary actors could be nominated in the Best Actress category if the character portrayed was a female character.

Apart from discussing their opinion on non-gendered award categories at length, Emma Corrin also talked about starring in Virginia Woolf’s 1928 novel Orlando’s West End adaptation - a play directed by Michael Grandage.

The theme of Orlando revolves around gender identity as well and Corrin mentioned that the theatrical was a “gift” in their personal identity journey. Emma Corrin told the podcast that the art they were pursuing through Orlando was providing a lot of questions concerning how they saw themself and offering a lot of answers to the same. They compared the theatrical experience to an exercise given by a therapist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback