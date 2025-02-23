10 best Coldplay songs of all time

Coldplay was formed in London in 1996 and swiftly rose to be one of the most influential bands of the 2000s. The band was started by Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. Their big break came with Parachutes (2000), which had their signature mix of reflective words and moody melodies.

Ad

Viva La Vida, also known as Death and All His Friends (2008), features a cheerful orchestral sound, whilst A Head Full of Dreams (2015) has electronic elements. Their music has always resonated with people because it combines emotional depth with stadium-sized ambitions. Their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres (2021), demonstrated their versatility by incorporating songs from various groups, such as BTS' My Universe.

Coldplay is still captivating people all over the world in 2025. On their Music of the Spheres World Tour, they will play at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on April 9, 11, and 12 and Goyang Stadium in Seoul on April 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, and 25. Special opening guests will join them, such as the K-pop girl group TWICE.

Ad

Trending

Here are the top 10 Coldplay songs based on Spotify streams.

Best Coldplay songs based on Spotify streams

1) Something Just Like This - 3,027,484,004 Spotify streams

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Released in February 2017, Something Just Like This is included in Chainsmokers' debut album, Memories...Do Not Open, and the lead single of Coldplay's thirteenth EP, Kaleidoscope. With Coldplay's melodic touch and The Chainsmokers' electronic sounds, Something Just Like This is a collaboration like no other.

Ad

Particularly, the song delves into universal themes of yearning for simple love.

2) Yellow - 2,848,885,929 Spotify streams

Ad

Coldplay's breakout success, Yellow, was released on June 26, 2000, as the second UK single from Parachutes and the lead single in the United States. Co-produced with Ken Nelson, the song peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart and topped Icelandic charts, garnering global attention. Its broad radio play and use in films and television aided Coldplay's rise to popularity.

Moreover, Yellow has been covered by many musicians over the years and is still one of the band's most iconic songs.

Ad

3) Viva La Vida - 2,599,310,128 Spotify streams

Ad

Coldplay's fourth studio album, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, came out in 2008 with the song, Viva la Vida. It became a fan favorite right away. The four members wrote the music, which is a huge orchestral piece with digitally manipulated piano and strings that loop. It combines holy and historical themes.

The song got great reviews when it came out and went on to be Coldplay's first number-one hit on both the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100. It became even more well-known after winning Song of the Year at the 51st Grammy Awards in 2009.

Ad

4) The Scientist - 2,217,491,066 Spotify streams

Still from the music video of The Scientist (Image via YouTube/Coldplay)

After Coldplay's piano-driven love song, the band put out their second album, A Rush of Blood to the Head, in August 2002. The Scientist is a song from that album. A lot of fans connected with the song as the lyrics tackle the complicated emotions of love and regret.

Ad

As soon as it came out in the US in 2003, it went straight to number 10 on the UK Charts and number 18 on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks list.

5) A Sky Full of Stars - 1,843,614,642 Spotify streams

At the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

This collaboration with Avicii marked their foray into electronic dance music with A Sky Full of Stars. The lively song was released in May 2014 as part of the sixth album, Ghost Stories. The song blends upbeat lyrics with a danceable rhythm, resulting in an irresistible energy.

Ad

Noteworthy, A Sky Full of Stars earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 57th Grammy Awards.

6) Fix You - 1,691,421,161 Spotify streams

Ad

Released on September 5, 2005, Fix You is the second single from the X&Y album. Written by all band members, the song sprang from Chris Martin's desire to comfort his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, after the loss of her father.

Built on a haunting organ melody, it progressively reaches an emotional peak with strings, drums, and soaring vocals. On the UK Singles Chart, the song landed at number four; on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks, it came in at number eighteen. With events at memorials like the 2017 One Love Manchester concert, Fix You has now become a powerful symbol of healing.

Ad

7) Hymn for the Weekend - 1,618,065,209 Spotify streams

Still from the music video of Hymn For The Weekend (Image via YouTube/Coldplay)

Beyoncé's uncredited vocals on Coldplay's 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams make Hymn for the Weekend a standout. Chris Martin originally intended the song as a party anthem, but it became a euphoric indie R&B ballad about thankfulness and inspiration.

Ad

After debuting on BBC Radio 1 in November 2015, the song reached number six on the UK Singles Chart and the top 20 in multiple countries.

8) Paradise - 1,483,298,497 Spotify streams

Still from the music video of Paradise (Image via YouTube/Coldplay)

Released in September 2011, Paradise became one of Coldplay's most successful songs from their fifth album, Mylo Xyloto. Initially ineligible for the UK charts due to its early availability as an instant download, the song peaked at number one ten weeks after the album's release.

Ad

The song received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and won Best Rock Video at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

9) My Universe - 1,404,224,304 Spotify streams

At the 2021 American Music Awards (Image via Getty)

My Universe is a collaboration with BTS, from the former's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, released on September 24, 2021. It became the first U.S. number-one single by a British group and the first by two co-billed lead groups.

Ad

Internationally, the record reached number three on the UK Singles Chart and was the most downloaded song by a group in 2021.

10) Sparks - 1,274,502,084 Spotify streams

Chris Martin (Image via Getty)

Sparks is a track from the group's 2000 debut album, Parachutes. It is a peaceful, mournful piece co-written and produced by the band and Ken Nelson. The song, recorded live with little production, portrays emotions of regret and longing, with lyrics that suggest a plea for a second opportunity. Its intimate waltz tempo enhances its emotional depth.

Ad

Though not initially a chart-topping smash, Sparks regained prominence in the 2020s after going viral on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently released the music video for Main In The Moon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback