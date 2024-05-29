5 things you didn't know about Dua Lipa

It did not take long for Dua Lipa to get into the music scene and navigate her way to the very top. Still only 28, Dua Lipa has managed to garner both attention from millions of fans and tremendous critical acclaim owing to the style and substance of her work. Though much younger than many of her popular contemporaries, she has already won seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards.

The young musician, who also happens to be one of the wealthiest young people in the UK, also has many interesting things about her that many of the hardcore fans may have missed out on.

In addition, Dua is a far more interesting person, even beyond her exquisite genre of music, which she defines as "dark pop." Here are five such interesting facts about Dua Lipa that remain unknown to many, if not most, fans of the singer.

5 lesser-known facts about Dua Lipa

1) Dua Lipa is not a stage name

A still of Dua (Image via Getty)

While it is easy to see why a fancy name like this would be considered a stage name without a second thought, for the 28-year-old English and Albanian, it is her birth name and her legal name.

The confusion is easy to understand because Dua was born to Albanian parents, and the difference in language and culture makes it appear like it is only a stage name. The singer reportedly disliked her name as a child, but it grew on her. It also makes an incredible stage name, as is evident from her popularity across the world.

2) Her music teacher allegedly rejected her from the school choir, but that did not stop her

Dua in concert (Image via Getty)

Like in many great stories, Dua was once rejected from the school choir due to her voice. However, contrary to what her teacher thought, the young girl started making covers of popular songs and uploading them to YouTube, kickstarting a wave that would eventually lead her to unfathomable fame.

Dua's YouTube covers paved the way for the singer, who ended up signing with Warner Music at the tender age of 18.

3) Dua Lipa broke more than a single Guinness World Record

A still of Dua (Image via Getty)

Dua has two extremely interesting world records that are hard to achieve for most artists. Dua's debut self-titled album became the most streamed album on Spotify by a female artist. She also held the record for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo female artist in a single year.

4) Dua has a musical heritage

Dua Lipa at Met Gala (Image via Getty)

While it is relatively unknown, Dua's father, Dukagjin Lipa, is a rock musician. Dukagjin Lipa is the lead vocalist of the Kosovar rock band Oda. This meant that Dua was exposed to a musical background from the very start, which likely contributed to her understanding and passion for the craft.

5) Dua Lipa has 33 teeth

The secret behind Dua's beautiful smile- 33 teeth (Image via Getty)

While humans usually have 32 teeth, and many have less than that, Dua has 33. She has reportedly proven the same in an X-ray before. This is another thing apart from the music that sets her apart.

