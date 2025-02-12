5 things you didn't know about Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is an American singer who started in church choirs and was discovered by Columbia Records at 17. Her debut album, Sweet Kisses, sold two million copies, followed by Irresistible and In This Skin, the latter selling three million copies. Her hit song I Wanna Love You Forever reached the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer is known for her controversial relationship with Nick Lachey and as also starred in the movie, The Dukes of Hazzard, which got negetive reviews. She is also a businesswoman and launched a line of fashionable clothing in 2005. Apart from this, Jessica Simpson also starred in the reality series The Price of Beauty and judged for two seasons on Fashion Star.

Viewers who would like to know some interesting facts about the singer, can check the list below for some interesting facts about her life.

Simpson's nickname, her Disney audition, and other interesting facts about Jessica Simpson

1) Jessica has auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club

Jessica at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - Source: Getty

Many fans might not know that Jessica Simpson cleared all the rounds to make it to the final audition to become a mouseketeer on The Mickey Mouse Club in 1990.

She auditioned along with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. But according to an interview with People Magazine, she messed up her performance at the last minute after she saw Christina Aguilera perform.

2) Jessica was discovered first by a Christian label

Simpson in New York City - November 30, 2023 - Source: Getty

Jessica Simpson was raised in a traditional Christian household and began singing in a Church choir as a child. It was during her stint as a singer at a Church choir, that the head of a Christian music label discovered her. She gave a quick audition and was signed up after she performed I will always love you

by Dolly Parton.

3) Simpson's grandmother had a role to play in her success

Jessica in New York City - November 29, 2023 - Source: Getty

Jessica Simpson’s debut album was with Proclaim Records but it went unreleased because the company went bankrupt.

However, Simpson’s grandmother personally funded a limited pressing of the album. This paved the way for her catching the attention of Tommy Mottola, who was then the husband of Mariah Carey, and the head of Columbia Records.

4) The singer has a funny nickname

Jessica at BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - February 4, 2020 - Source: Getty

Jessica Simpson even has a nickname that not many fans would be familiar with. Her nickname is “rabbit”, which is given due to her prominent teeth. Simpson is even has the ability to make a bunny face, which she believes helps her in making a funny face and forcing others to not stay mad at her.

5) Simpson's house has famous previous owners

Jessica Celebrates Her Memoir "Open Book" At Macy's Herald Square - Source: Getty

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, own a mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, which they purchased for $11.5 million from Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. The house, bought in 2013, is over 11,000 square feet and sits on 2 acres of land.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and have a look at some of the interesting facts from the life of the singer.

