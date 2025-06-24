AC/DC announce highly anticipated 2025 Australian Stadium Tour: Dates, venues, and more

AC/DC officially announced their first Australian tour in a decade with a post on their official website and social media pages on June 22, 2025. The band will perform five stadium dates across the country in November and December 2025, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.

The upcoming shows mark the band's first national run since their Rock or Bust tour in 2015, which sold over 520,000 tickets across 11 shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The new Power Up tour follows a series of international dates, including 10 recently concluded sold-out shows in North America and a European leg, during which the band sold over 2 million tickets across 24 shows. The Australian leg will feature support from Amyl and the Sniffers, a Melbourne-based punk band.

Tickets for all five shows will go on sale on Thursday, June 26, via Ticketek and Ticketmaster.

The 2025 Power Up Tour continues the global campaign for AC/DC’s 17th studio album Power Up, which debuted in 2020. The Australian leg is set to begin on November 12 at Melbourne Cricket Ground and end on December 14, 2025, at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The band will also have shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.

November 12, 2025 – Melbourne Cricket Ground

November 21, 2025 – Sydney Accor Stadium

November 30, 2025 – Adelaide BP Adelaide Grand Final

December 4, 2025 – Perth Optus Stadium

December 14, 2025 – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium

The current AC/DC lineup features longtime members Angus Young (lead guitar) and Brian Johnson (vocals), along with rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bassist Chris Chaney.

The rock band’s recent setlists have featured material from across their 17 studio albums, including classic tracks such as Back in Black, Highway to Hell, TNT, and Let There Be Rock. The Power Up Tour is also the first Australian tour since the 2017 deaths of Malcolm and George Young, two of the original AC/DC members.

With a legacy of over 50 years, AC/DC has sold over 200 million albums globally. Their 1980 album Back in Black remains the bestselling album by any band in history, with over 50 million copies sold worldwide. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and continues to be revered as rock legends for fans and music lovers around the world.

Melbourne band Amyl and the Snifflers to join the tour

Melbourne-based punk band Amyl and the Sniffers will support AC/DC at all five shows. Frontwoman Amy Taylor shared the news in a series of Instagram stories, according to a Billboard article from June 23, 2025. She said that the opportunity was the “highlight of my literal life.”

Taylor added that AC/DC’s music had been “woven through [her] whole life,” talking about a 2021 Perth Festival performance where her band covered Highway to Hell.

The ARIA Award-winning band has gained international recognition in recent years, with festival slots including Coachella and appearances on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show on May 15, 2025.

