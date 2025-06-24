81-year-old Mick Ralphs, founding guitarist of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, passes away

Founding member and guitarist of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, Mick Ralphs, has passed away at 81. The British rock band Bad Company's official website shared the news of his death on Monday, June 23, 2025, with messages from former band members. The band's former vocalist, Paul Rodgers, said in a statement:
"Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories."
He remembered Mick Ralphs as a friend, a songwriting partner, and an "amazing versatile guitarist" who also had the "greatest sense of humor." While the announcement didn't share details about Ralph's passing, Rodgers mentioned that he talked with his former bandmate a few days ago and they "shared a laugh."
Simon Kirke, a founding member and drummer of Bad Company, also shared a tribute to his late bandmate via the rock band's website. He wrote:
"He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."
The rock band also shared the news on their Instagram account alongside a photo of Kirke, Rodgers, and Ralphs during their reunion performance in 2008. His passing comes just months before Bad Company was voted to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2025.
Mick Ralphs and Paul Rodgers started Bad Company in 1971
In the band's announcement of Mick Ralphs' passing, Bad Company shared a bit of its history in the caption. Ralphs was part of another rock band he founded, Mott the Hoople, while Paul Rodgers was with the rock band Free at the time. However, per the Instagram post shared on Monday, June 23, 2025, Ralphs and Rodgers had a jam session and decided to form a band together.
They reportedly left each of their previous groups to form Bad Company in 1971, recruiting Boz Burrell and Simon Kirke. Bad Company became the first band to sign with Led Zeppelin's Swan Song label with the help of the English rock band's manager, Peter Grant.
However, it wasn't intentional to form the band, as the initial plan was for Rodgers and Ralphs to make songs together and possibly a one-off album. Legendary guitarist Mick Ralphs said in a 2015 interview, per Associated Press:
"We didn't actually plan to have a band/ It was all kind of accidental I suppose. Lucky, really."
While it wasn't planned, Bad Company experienced a "meteoric success," from their 5-time platinum self-titled debut album in 1974 to numerous classics and rock anthems like Can't Get Enough, their biggest hit single so far. It was the band's highest-charting song, which peaked at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, their debut album hit the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200.
Mick Ralphs stayed with the band until the original lineup dissolved in 1982. However, they reunited for tours and recordings for several more decades, including their 2008 concert in South Florida. In October 2016, he performed with Bad Company at the O2 Arena in London. However, shortly after, Ralphs reportedly suffered a stroke, leaving him bedridden until his passing.
Mick Ralphs is survived by his partner, Susie Chavasee, and his children.