OneRepublic announces ‘Sweet Escape’ tour in Australia and New Zealand: Dates, venues, and more explored 

American pop-rock band OneRepublic announced their 2026 Sweet Escape tour, which will see them performing across major cities in Australia and New Zealand. The tour will start from February 4, 2026 and Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson will be joining them on stage.

OneRepublic took to Instagram on May 26, 2025, to share the news. The tour follows the band's sixth studio album Artificial Paradise (2024), marking the band's first return to Oceania since 2023.

Ticket pre-sales begin on May 28, 2025, with the general sales opening on May 30, 2025, on the band's official website (www.onerepublic.com). Fans can also visit the Australia and New Zealand websites of Live Nation for more information, including concert dates. Fans can register for early access through Mastercard or Live Nation presales.

More about OneRepublic's 2026 Sweet Escape tour

The Sweet Escape tour is scheduled to begin at Auckland, New Zealand's Spark Arena on February 4, 2026, and wrap up in Perth on February 18, 2026. Along the way, OneRepublic will headline both stadiums shows and open-air festivals, Notably, they'll perform at the Lookout Festival in Lake Macquarie and Torquay in Australia, a summer festival perfomrac in the otherwise arena packed lineup.

Some of the confirmed venues with dates are as follows:

February 4, 2026, at the Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

February 6, 2026, at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

February 7, 2026, at the Lookout Festival, Lake Macquarie, Australia

February 11, 2026, at the HOTA Outdoors, Gold Coast, Australia

February 12, 2026, at the Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

February 14, 2026, at the Lookout Festival, Torquay, Australia

February 15, 2026, at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

February 18, 2026, at the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

OneRepublic, fronted by Ryan Tedder, is known for hits like Counting Stars, Apologize, and the Top Gun: Maverick chartbuster I Ain't Worried. The band's setlist for the 2026 tour is expected to span their entire catalog, including their latest LP Artificial Paradise, which features tracks like Sink or Swim, Miracle Drug, and Hurt.

Swedish singer Zara Larsson will be joining the band on the tour after recently wrapping up her own Venus tour in Europe. The pop star has also dropped singles, including Midnight Sun and Pretty Ugly, that have fans excited for more music. According to Billboard's update from May 26, 2025, Larsson is expected to preview tracks from her upcoming fourth international album.

More about OneRepublic

The members of OneRepublic currently includes Ryan Tedder, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Zach Filkins, Eddie Fisher, and Brian Willett. The band teamed up with Norwegian DJ Kygo in early 2025 for the single Chasing Paradise, a tropical house track following their previous collaboration, including Lose Somebody in 2020 and Stranger Things in 2017.

The band's sixth studio album Artificial Paradise was released in July 2024, featuring tracks such as I Don't Wanna Wait with David Guetta and Mirage with Mishaal Tamer for the Assassin's Creed: Mirage game.

The American pop-rock band also ventures into cross-cultural music by collaborating with Punjabi artist Karan Aujla and producer Ikky on the bilingual track Tell Me. The song mixes English and Punjabi lyrics and stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani in the music video.

OneRepublic members, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, and Brian Willett, attend iHeartRadio Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2023 (Image via Getty)

Karan Aujla spoke to Lyndsey Havens at Billboard on February 27, 2025, about being on set with OneRepublic for the music video for Tell Me, calling it his "favorite part."

" I feel like it was when we had that shot when we were performing together. It honestly just felt like I was on stage with you guys performing this song. So, hopefully we’ll do that together.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the Sweet Escape tour.

