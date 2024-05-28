Amy Shark's 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Amy Shark's 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour is scheduled to be held from October 12, 2024, to November 2, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia and New Zealand. This will be the singer's first major tour of the year and will be in support of the singer's upcoming album.

The upcoming album is set to have concerts in cities such as Auckland, Perth, and Melbourne, among others. The tour was announced by Amy Shark via a post on her official X account on May 27, 2024.

The presale for the tour starts on May 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time with a Mastercard cardholder exclusive presale, which can be accessed with any valid Mastercard debit or credit card. There will also be an artist presale available at the same time.

On May 31, 2024, there will be a Live Nation presale, which can be accessed by registering through the My Live Nation page for the same. Simultaneously, there will also be Ticketmaster, Spotify, and other presales available.

General tickets for the tour will be released on June 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the singer's official website, Ticketmaster, or other reputed ticket vendors. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Amy Shark's 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for Amy Shark's 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour are given below:

October 12, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall

October 18, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Sidney Myer Music Bowl

October 19, 2024 – Hobart, Australia at Mac O2

October 25, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at ICC Sydney Theater

October 26, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage

October 31, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia at AEC Theater

November 2, 2024 – Perth, Australia at Kings Park & Botanic Garden

The tour will be in support of her upcoming album, Sunday Sadness, which is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2024, via Sony. The album will be her first new album since 2021's Cry Forever. The album is currently available for pre-order or pre-save via the aforementioned singer's official website or the links provided in her social media.

Speaking about the album in an interview with Sound of OZ that was published on May 21, 2024, Amy Shark elaborated on the title of the album, stating:

"I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too."

"I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, Sunday Sadness has every emotion I feel, you’ll smile in some songs and feel the love – but you’ll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night," the singer continued.

Amy Shark is best known for her debut studio album, Love Monster, which was released on July 13, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian album chart. The album also won a couple of awards at the 2018 ARIA Awards, including the Album of the Year and Best Pop Release awards.