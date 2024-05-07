Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from September 13, 2024, to November 30, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada, respectively. The upcoming tour celebrates the singer's 50 years of music and will be preceded by the Mexico tour of the same name.
The upcoming tour is scheduled to feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, and Brooklyn, among others. The tour was announced by the official producer of the tour, CMN Events, via a post on their official Instagram page on May 6, 2024.
Ticketmaster Presale for the Ana Gabriel tour will be available from May 9, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SHOWTIME. Simultaneously, CMN presale as well as artist and venue presales will also be available.
General tickets for the tour will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or CMN's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour dates and venues
Ana Gabriel started her Un Deseo Mas 2024 tour with a Latin America tour leg featuring shows across Mexico and South America, which will end with a final series of shows in Mexico in August.
This will be followed by the newly announced tour across North America. The full list of dates and venues for the Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour is given below:
- September 13, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- September 15, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena
- September 20, 2024 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- September 21, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- September 27, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena
- September 29, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 3, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- October 5, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre
- October 10, 2024 — El Paso, Texas at El Paso Coliseum
- October 12, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- October 17, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Grand Garden Arena
- October 19, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome
- October 24, 2024 — Ontario, California at Toyota Arena
- October 26, 2024 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- October 29, 2024 — Rohnert Park, California at Graton Event Center (Casino)
- November 1, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Wamu Theater
- November 3, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- November 7, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theater
- November 9, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- November 15, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- November 17, 2024 — Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum
- November 22, 2024 — Toronto, California at Coca Cola Coliseum
- November 24, 2024 — Montreal, California at Place Bell
- November 30, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
The dates and venues for the Mexico leg of Ana Gabriel's tour mentioned above are also given below:
- August 7, 2024 — Zapopan, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex
- August 9, 2024 — Zapopan, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex
- August 10, 2024 — Zapopan, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex
- August 13, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional
- August 15, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional
- August 16, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional
- August 24, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional
- August 28, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional
- August 30, 2024 — Monterrey, Mexico at Auditorio Citibanamex
- August 31, 2024 — Monterrey, Mexico at Auditorio Citibanamex
Ana Gabriel is one of the most prolific singers out of Mexico, with 20 studio albums, as well as several more compilation albums under her belt. She also has five live albums spanning across her career.