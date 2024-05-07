Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from September 13, 2024, to November 30, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada, respectively. The upcoming tour celebrates the singer's 50 years of music and will be preceded by the Mexico tour of the same name.

The upcoming tour is scheduled to feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, and Brooklyn, among others. The tour was announced by the official producer of the tour, CMN Events, via a post on their official Instagram page on May 6, 2024.

Ticketmaster Presale for the Ana Gabriel tour will be available from May 9, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SHOWTIME. Simultaneously, CMN presale as well as artist and venue presales will also be available.

General tickets for the tour will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or CMN's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour dates and venues

Ana Gabriel started her Un Deseo Mas 2024 tour with a Latin America tour leg featuring shows across Mexico and South America, which will end with a final series of shows in Mexico in August.

This will be followed by the newly announced tour across North America. The full list of dates and venues for the Ana Gabriel ‘Un Deseo Más’ 2024 tour is given below:

September 13, 2024 — Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

September 15, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

September 20, 2024 — Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 21, 2024 — Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

September 27, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

September 29, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 3, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

October 5, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre

October 10, 2024 — El Paso, Texas at El Paso Coliseum

October 12, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

October 17, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Grand Garden Arena

October 19, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Intuit Dome

October 24, 2024 — Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

October 26, 2024 — Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 29, 2024 — Rohnert Park, California at Graton Event Center (Casino)

November 1, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Wamu Theater

November 3, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

November 7, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theater

November 9, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

November 15, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

November 17, 2024 — Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

November 22, 2024 — Toronto, California at Coca Cola Coliseum

November 24, 2024 — Montreal, California at Place Bell

November 30, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

The dates and venues for the Mexico leg of Ana Gabriel's tour mentioned above are also given below:

August 7, 2024 — Zapopan, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex

August 9, 2024 — Zapopan, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex

August 10, 2024 — Zapopan, Mexico at Auditorio Telmex

August 13, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional

August 15, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional

August 16, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional

August 24, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional

August 28, 2024 — Ciudad de México, Mexico at Auditorio Nacional

August 30, 2024 — Monterrey, Mexico at Auditorio Citibanamex

August 31, 2024 — Monterrey, Mexico at Auditorio Citibanamex

Ana Gabriel is one of the most prolific singers out of Mexico, with 20 studio albums, as well as several more compilation albums under her belt. She also has five live albums spanning across her career.