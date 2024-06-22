Are Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus still friends? Ex-Disney stars squashed feud rumors in 2023

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus's friendship goes back to Disney days. Before Gomez starred in her Emmy award-winning show, Wizards Of Waverly Place, she appeared on-screen with Miley Cyrus on a few episodes of Hannah Montana, as Mikayla Skeech, Hannah's nemesis in 2007.

Gomez and Miley reportedly continued to have an on-and-off relationship. Their alleged falling out happened when they dated the same artist, Nick Jonas. Although there were many speculations about Gomez and Miley's friendship, the former shut down the rumors in her interview with W Magazine in 2016. Gomez reported,

“We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16."

The singer added they had "completely settled" in their own lives. The two have often supported each other on social media and again squashed rumors in 2023 when their songs came out on the same day.

Trending

The Business Of Fashion Celebrates The #BoF500 At Public Hotel New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Is Selena Gomez still friends with ex-Disney star Miley Cyrus?

Selena Gomez Visits KISS FM. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus may have been nemeses in the show, Hannah Montana, but they have been friends for over a decade. After their speculated falling out due to dating the same person, Gomez and Cyrus have on multiple occasions spoken about their friendship.

In 2023, the two showed support for each other, as their singles were to be released on August 25. Miley took to her X account and announced Gomez's song Single Soon and her song Used To Be Young. She shared a clip from her show in which Hannah Montana is arguing with Selena's character, Mikayla Keech.

Expand Tweet

Apart from starring on the same show, the singers collaborated on a song for Disney's Friends for Change called Send It On. While the duo did not collaborate on other songs, Selena Gomez appeared in the Bright Mind: Live with Miley Cyrus during the COVID pandemic.

The Instagram live series featured celebrities discussing their mental health journeys and challenges. Miley introduced Gomez as an "old friend" and noted that it was "awesome to have time to reconnect." Gomez also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and shared her mental health experiences after being admitted to the hospital.

Miley also revealed that they found a new way of communicating with an emoji after Gomez battled her lupus diagnosis.

“I’m just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji... And that’s enough."

She added,

"Connecting with people and letting them know that you’re there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough.”

In 2022, Selena Gomez hosted SNL and revealed that she had received advice from one of her "oldest friends".

‘Just be yourself and have fun.’ And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus's friendship may have gone through its problems, but the two have repeatedly shown support for each other. From shutting down feud rumors in 2016 and then again in 2023, Selena Gomez and Cyrus continue to be "old friends."