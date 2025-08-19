"Ariana and Britney impact" - Internet reacts to Max Martin being officially ranked #1 biggest producer of the 21st century on Hot 100 by Billboard

Swedish record producer and songwriter, Max Martin, was officially ranked the #1 biggest producer of the 21st century on Hot 100 by Billboard on August 15, 2025. Billboard's list of the best producers ranked the top 25 producers with the most No.1 hits on the chart in the first 25 years of the 21st century.Billboard mentioned that Max isn't just the most successful producer of the past 25 years but &quot;arguably the most influential pop creator of all time&quot;, adding:&quot;The Swedish hitmaker began his Hot 100 reign in 1999 with Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” and over the next two decades, he turned top 40 into his own playground.&quot;X page @chartdata posting news of Max Martin being ranked No. 1 on Billboard's list of 'The Top Producers of the 21st Century on the Hot 100', resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the same.Commenting on Max's latest feat, an X user credited Ariana Grande and Britney Spears for being factors behind him becoming the top music producer, tweeting:&quot;ariana and britney impact&quot;S ☀️ @eternalsunjhineLINKariana and britney impactWhile Max produced Britney Spears' 1999 track …Baby One More Time, he also produced some of Ariana Grande's hit tracks, such as We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), as well as Yes, And?Internet users credit multiple artists for being the driving factor behind the Swedish music producer becoming one of the biggest in the industry:steven ☀️ @arianaunextLINKNot surprised at all, this dude singe-handledly carried the 2010s working with Katy, Taylor, Ariana, and so many more legends!aidan @aidan7501LINKThank you Katy Taylor and Britneyً @posit4onsLINKMax martin, Taylor and Ariana run the industrywhatcha doing × crush 🚀🌼🧡 @ctrlmyreligionLINKbeautiful swedish genius. deserved. almost all of my favorite songs by katy and britney were produced by him.Additionally, netizens credited Max Martin's impact on the industry and the careers of multiple artists:Simmi &amp;amp; Danny @Move37ProdLINKHard to overstate his impact: • 27 Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits as writer (25 as producer) • Only Paul McCartney (32) has more; John Lennon has 26 • Architect of Britney, Katy, Taylor, The Weeknd &amp;amp;amp; more The invisible hand behind 21st-century pop.Poetry. @2lastvibesLINKMax Martin’s impact on music is unmatched, truly shaping the sound of a generationari @_ariiXOXOLINKyall don’t understand. He produce Baby One More Time. &amp;amp;amp; that said it all he’s like the Spielberg of pop music&quot;I always felt like the artists were the interesting ones&quot;- When Max Martin reflected on avoiding interviewsWhile Max Martin is lauded for being one of the most successful music producers, his career began as the frontman of a Swedish glam-metal band called It's Alive in the late 1980s.In 1994, the band signed with producer Denniz PoP's Cheiron Records for their second album. While the album didn't fare well, it led to Denniz shifting Max to Cheiron Studios in Stockholm as a songwriter/producer. Under Denniz's leadership, Max Martin co-wrote songs for the Backstreet Boys and Ace of Base in 1995.Eventually, Max took over Denniz PoP's work at Cheiron Studios when Denniz fell ill with cancer and passed away at the age of 35 in 1998. At the time, the Swedish music producer finished producing Britney Spears' album, where he wrote and produced …Baby One More Time.Max Martin with the Polar Music Prize (Image via Instagram/ @maxmartinmusic)Despite collaborating with numerous artists over the years and delivering a series of hit tracks, Max Martin has given many interviews. However, in a 2019 interview with The Telegraph, the music producer revealed:“I always felt like the artists were the interesting ones. I’ve had people ask if they can come by and see what I do, and after half an hour sitting listening to a kick drum they are like: ‘Jesus, get me out of here!’ The job, it’s pretty dull, if you’re not in [music] yourself.”Additionally, he reflected on his monetary status as a music producer as a byproduct of success, stating that he loved the feeling of the studio. Max mentioned that he would &quot;really be rich&quot; if he could bottle the feeling of being in a studio, adding that the aftermath didn't matter to him.In other news, the Backstreet Boys recently credited Max Martin during their residency at Sphere Las Vegas on August 16, 2025. The American band mentioned that Max helped them create a legacy by writing hit songs for them, additionally stating that they were indebted to the music producer.