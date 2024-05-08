Austin City Limits 2024: Lineup, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know

Austin City Limits 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 4, 2024, to October 13, 2024, across the two weekends. The 2024 festival will be the 21st edition of the festival, having been first held in 2002 and annually ever since except for the 2020 edition.
The upcoming festival will be held at the Zilker Park in Austin, Texas and the lineup for the festival was announced via a post on its official X page on May 7, 2024.
Tickets for Austin City Limits 2024 are available based on each weekend via the official website of the festival. 3 Day tickets are priced at $360 for the general category, $750 for the general plus category, $1760 for the VIP category, $5710 for the platinum category, and $30,000 for Bunglows (the Bunglows category includes 10 tickets). All prices are the same for both weekends.
Additionally, there are also Cabanas, Y'all Tickets as well as Hotel Packages available. Hotel Packages are priced at $189 to $459 for two two-person stays for the duration of the festival.
Austin City Limits 2024 lineup
Austin City Limits 2024, like its previous editions, is set to feature a star-studded lineup. Among this lineup, the headliners include Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, Tyler The Creator, blink -182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khrungbin, and Leon Bridges.
The most prominent artists and bands on the Austin City Limits 2024 lineup is given below while the full lineup can be accessed at the aforementioned official website of the festival:
- Dua Lipa
- Chris Stapleton
- Tyler The Creator
- blink -182
- Sturgill Simpson
- Pretty Lights
- Khruangbin
- Leon Bridges
- Carin Leon
- Norah Jones
- Renee Rapp
- Foster the People
- Teddy Swims
- Benson Boone
- Caamp
- Dominic Fike
- The Marias
- Jungle
- Dom Dolla
- Chappelle Roan
- Orville Pack
- Vince Staples
- Cannons
- Kevin Abstract
- Stephen Sanchez
- Elderbrook
- Kehlani
- Porter Robinson
- Fletcher
- Still Woozy
- Something Cooperate
- The Red Clay Strays
- Remi Wolf
- Jeezy
- San Holo
- Tyla
- Jess Glynne
- Catfish & The Bottlemen
- Hermanos Gutierrez
- That Mexican OT
- Barry Can't Swim
- Santi Gold
- Qveen Herby
- Medium Build
- Kenny Beats
- The Beaches
- Flipturn
- David Shaw
- Movements
- Royel Otis
- Wave to Earth
- Connor Price
- Malcolm Todd
- FLO
- Bakar
- Spinall
- Eggy
- Say She She
- Misterwives
- Eyedress
- Elyanna
- Geese
- Grand Funk Railroad
- Mickey Guyton
- Petey
- Dasha
- Mannequin Pussy
- Penny & Sparrow
- Chance Pena
- Sir Chloe
- Dexter & The Moonrocks
- The Paper Kites
- Glass Beams
- BALTHVS
- Dustin Kensrue
- Valencia Grace
- Lola Young
- Joe P
- Myles Smith
- IDKHOW
- Jonah Kagen
- Jordy
- Bob Schneider
- Thee Sinseers
- Goldie Boutillier
- Asleep At The Wheel
- Richy Mitch and The Coal Miners
- Katie Pruitt
- Billy Allen
- The Pollies
- Brittany Davis
- Paco Versailles
- PawPaw Rod
- Nico Vega
- Rett Madison
- WhoKilledKenny
- Tanner Adell
- Emily Neni
- Emei
- Kalu & The Electric Joint
- The Droptines
- Tyler Halverson
- Mon Rivia
- The Criticals
- Braxton Keith
- Sawyer Hill
- Jon Muq
- Daiistar
- Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
- Telescreens
- Late Night Drive Home
- Theo Lawerence
- Chief Cleopatra
- West 22nd
- Chaparelle
- Prom Queen
- Being Dead
- Midnight Navy
- Cale Tyson
- Godly The Ruler
- Molecular Steve
- The Tiarras
- Zach Person
- Marley Bleu
- Obed Padilla
- Deyaz
- Amira Elfeky
- The Levites
- The Moriah Sisters
- The Houston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective
- Lucky Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
- Uncle Jumbo
- Q Brothers
- Mister G
- Homeschool
- Miss Tutty & The Fruity Band
- Andrew & Polly
- School of Rock
- The Barton Hills Choir
Austin City Limits is considered to be one of the largest festivals in the US, with over 450,000 crowd counts in previous editions. The festival has previously seen performers by diverse artists and bands such as Metallica, Travis Scott, Drake, Radiohead, The National, and more.