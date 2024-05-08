Austin City Limits 2024: Lineup, prices, dates, location, & all you need to know

Austin City Limits 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 4, 2024, to October 13, 2024, across the two weekends. The 2024 festival will be the 21st edition of the festival, having been first held in 2002 and annually ever since except for the 2020 edition.

The upcoming festival will be held at the Zilker Park in Austin, Texas and the lineup for the festival was announced via a post on its official X page on May 7, 2024.

Tickets for Austin City Limits 2024 are available based on each weekend via the official website of the festival. 3 Day tickets are priced at $360 for the general category, $750 for the general plus category, $1760 for the VIP category, $5710 for the platinum category, and $30,000 for Bunglows (the Bunglows category includes 10 tickets). All prices are the same for both weekends.

Additionally, there are also Cabanas, Y'all Tickets as well as Hotel Packages available. Hotel Packages are priced at $189 to $459 for two two-person stays for the duration of the festival.

Austin City Limits 2024 lineup

Austin City Limits 2024, like its previous editions, is set to feature a star-studded lineup. Among this lineup, the headliners include Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, Tyler The Creator, blink -182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khrungbin, and Leon Bridges.

The most prominent artists and bands on the Austin City Limits 2024 lineup is given below while the full lineup can be accessed at the aforementioned official website of the festival:

Dua Lipa

Chris Stapleton

Tyler The Creator

blink -182

Sturgill Simpson

Pretty Lights

Khruangbin

Leon Bridges

Carin Leon

Norah Jones

Renee Rapp

Foster the People

Teddy Swims

Benson Boone

Caamp

Dominic Fike

The Marias

Jungle

Dom Dolla

Chappelle Roan

Orville Pack

Vince Staples

Cannons

Kevin Abstract

Stephen Sanchez

Elderbrook

Kehlani

Porter Robinson

Fletcher

Still Woozy

Something Cooperate

The Red Clay Strays

Remi Wolf

Jeezy

San Holo

Tyla

Jess Glynne

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Hermanos Gutierrez

That Mexican OT

Barry Can't Swim

Santi Gold

Qveen Herby

Medium Build

Kenny Beats

The Beaches

Flipturn

David Shaw

Movements

Royel Otis

Wave to Earth

Connor Price

Malcolm Todd

FLO

Bakar

Spinall

Eggy

Say She She

Misterwives

Eyedress

Elyanna

Geese

Grand Funk Railroad

Mickey Guyton

Petey

Dasha

Mannequin Pussy

Penny & Sparrow

Chance Pena

Sir Chloe

Dexter & The Moonrocks

The Paper Kites

Glass Beams

BALTHVS

Dustin Kensrue

Valencia Grace

Lola Young

Joe P

Myles Smith

IDKHOW

Jonah Kagen

Jordy

Bob Schneider

Thee Sinseers

Goldie Boutillier

Asleep At The Wheel

Richy Mitch and The Coal Miners

Katie Pruitt

Billy Allen

The Pollies

Brittany Davis

Paco Versailles

PawPaw Rod

Nico Vega

Rett Madison

WhoKilledKenny

Tanner Adell

Emily Neni

Emei

Kalu & The Electric Joint

The Droptines

Tyler Halverson

Mon Rivia

The Criticals

Braxton Keith

Sawyer Hill

Jon Muq

Daiistar

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Telescreens

Late Night Drive Home

Theo Lawerence

Chief Cleopatra

West 22nd

Chaparelle

Prom Queen

Being Dead

Midnight Navy

Cale Tyson

Godly The Ruler

Molecular Steve

The Tiarras

Zach Person

Marley Bleu

Obed Padilla

Deyaz

Amira Elfeky

The Levites

The Moriah Sisters

The Houston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective

Lucky Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

Uncle Jumbo

Q Brothers

Mister G

Homeschool

Miss Tutty & The Fruity Band

Andrew & Polly

School of Rock

The Barton Hills Choir

Austin City Limits is considered to be one of the largest festivals in the US, with over 450,000 crowd counts in previous editions. The festival has previously seen performers by diverse artists and bands such as Metallica, Travis Scott, Drake, Radiohead, The National, and more.