Billy Porter ‘Black Mona Lisa’ UK 2024 Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Billy Porter ‘Black Mona Lisa’ UK 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from October 18, 2024, to October 28, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The new tour will be a continuation of the larger tour of the same name, which started in 2023.

The upcoming tour is set to have concerts in the cities of Glasgow, Swansea, Brighton, Manchester, Bath, and London respectively. The tour was announced by the official page of West End Best Friend on their official X page on May 28, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available from May 29, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering for the Fourth Wall Live mailing list via their official website.

General tickets for the tour will be available via the aforementioned websites or via vendors such as Ticketmaster on May 31, 2024, at 10:00 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Billy Porter ‘Black Mona Lisa’ UK 2024 Tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Billy Porter ‘Black Mona Lisa’ UK 2024 Tour are given below:

October 18, 2024 - Swansea, UK, at Swansea Arena

October 20, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, (UK) at Kings Theater

October 22, 2024 - Bath, UK, at Forum

October 24, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at Palace Theater

October 26, 2024 - London, UK, at The Palladium

October 28, 2024 - Brighton, UK, at Brighton Dome

Speaking about the upcoming tour, the singer stated in a press statement published on May 28, 2024, on the West End Best Friends official website:

"I’m thrilled to be bringing my fifth and most personal album to tour my 2nd favourite home country. The UK has embraced my passion project with open arms, with me seeing two of my singles: Children & Baby Was A Dancer soar to the top of BBC Radio Radio 2 Pop Charts, with the latter reaching #1. I can’t wait to share my love for you all live and in person."

The singer continued:

"And just for clarity, my pronouns are: he/him. She/her. They/Them — THAT B***H! Often imitated. Never duplicated. They are one of one. The only one. The complete definition of…ICONIC. Ladies, gentlemen and those who have yet to make up their minds; I serve you MISS BLACK MONA LISA!”

The singer released their album Black Mona Lisa on November 13, 2023. The singer embarked on the supporting tour in early 2023 and continued till late mid-2023, with the upcoming tour expanding it to 2024.

Aside from the upcoming album, the singer will also perform at the Brighton & Hove Pride - Fabuloso 2024 in Brighton, UK from August 3, 2024, to August 4, 2024. The event will also see performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gabrielle, and Girls Aloud.

A brief look at Billy Porter's career

Billy Porter, born William Ellis Porter II on September 21, 1969, started their career with an appearance at the Star Search alongside artists such as Britney Spears in 1992, where they won $100,000.

The singer subsequently released their eponymously titled debut album, Billy Porter, via A&M Records in 1997. This was followed by three other albums in the subsequent years, starting with At the Corner of Broadway + Soul in 2005, followed by Billy's Back on Broadway in 2014 and finally, Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers in 2017.

Aside from their music career, Porter also had several acting roles, most prominently in the 2018 LGBTQIA+ show Pose by Ryan Murphy. Porter also directed the film Anything's Possible in 2022.