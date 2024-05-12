Blake Shelton jokes about retiring from music after spending $40,000 on a walk-on role in a future Mark Wahlberg film

Blake Shelton recently joked about leaving the music industry after he won a walk-on role for a future Wahlberg movie at a charity auction. On May 10, 2024, the 47-year-old and his wife, Gwen Stefani, attended the Keep Memory Alive’s 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas.

Shelton was honored for his contributions and philanthropic work at the event. He took to the stage later, and joked about the $40,000 bid that got him the role. He said:

"I don’t know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I’m ever gonna perform country music. I’m a movie star now. I’m not f*cking around.”

Blake also performed at the event which was for the benefit of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani praises his philanthropic work as he spends $40,000 at auction bid

Blake Shelton won the bid for a chance to be in a movie starring Mark Wahlberg, 52, on Friday. It is to be noted that no official announcements have been made about Shelton's participation in the project.

The country singer also performed at the charity event, singing Sweet Caroline, Ole Red and Sangria. Blake Shelton also invited his wife, Gwen Stefani on stage with him to sing the song titled Nobody But You together.

She introduced him to the crowd earlier in the evening, and praised him for his philanthropical work saying:

"He supports veterans. He supports children’s hospitals, food banks, supports people with disabilities, disaster relief efforts, wildlife conservation or local communities in need, Blake’s generosity is genuine and endless."

Gwen continued to acknowledge her husband's social work, calling him "inspiring":

"His dedication to giving back and making a difference and using his platform for good, both publicly and behind the scenes is truly inspiring."

Blake Shelton responded by calling her a "secret weapon" and introduced her as “Gwen Stefani” before correcting himself and addressing her as “Gwen Shelton.” The singer also revealed his plans to celebrate Mother's Day with his wife. He praised his stepsons saying,

"You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible. They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her," the singer explained. “I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her."

Expand Tweet

Gwen Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. Blake Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015 and the couple officially tied the knot on July 3, 2021, at the former's Oklahoma ranch.

Blake Shelton made his debut in 2001 with the single Austin, from his first album named after himself. The artist gained significant popularity as a country musician and then found mainstream success as a coach on the TV series The Voice from 2011 to the present.