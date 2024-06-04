Blaqbonez announces 2024 Europe tour: Dates, venues, & all we know so far

Blaqbonez announced his 2024 Europe tour via a post on his official X account on June 3, 2024, at 10:00. The announcement contained the first wave of dates and stated that more would be announced shortly.

As per the announcement, the Blaqbonez 2024 Europe tour is scheduled to be held from June 7, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across continental Europe as well as the UK and Ireland.

Tickets and other details have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons are advised to keep checking the singer's official social media for further information on when and where they will be released.

Blaqbonez's 2024 Europe tour dates and venues

The current dates and venues for Blaqbonez's 2024 Europe tour are given below:

June 7, 2024 - Derby, UK at Bar Together

June 8, 2024 - Paris, France at Loft Malliot

June 21, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland at Button Factory

June 22, 2024 - Uno Malta, Malta at Lagos 2 Minifest

June 23, 2024 - UK, London at Afrojam Festival

June 28, 2024 - Belgium, Brussels at Festival Couleur Cafe

June 30, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ginger Festival

This will be the singer's first continental Europe tour, his first show in the UK since 2023, and his first major tour of the year. As part of the upcoming tour, the singer will be performing at several festivals, starting with the Lagos 2 Minifest in Malta.

Blaqbonez is then scheduled to perform at the AfroJam Festival in the UK. The festival will see performances by artists such as Seyi Vibez, Mawhoo, Tito M, and Yuppe, among others.

Festival Couleur Cafe is an annual contemporary music festival that has been running since 1994. This year, alongside Blaqbonez, the festival will feature artists such as Tems, Tyla, Lila Ike, and Bad Gyal, among others.

Finally, the singer will perform at the Ginger Festival, i.e., the Redhead Days Festival in the Netherlands, scheduled to be held this year on August 23–25, 2024. The festival is dedicated to redheaded people from around the world, with attendees from over 80 countries in previous editions.

Blaqbonez's latest studio album was released in October 2023

Blaqbonez, born Emeka Akumefule on January 29, 1996, started exhibiting musical talents at an early age, began rapping while still in school, releasing his first mix of hip-hop in Blaq, and began making a name for himself in the underground rap scene.

The singer-rapper had his breakthrough with his debut studio album, Sex Over Love, which was released on April 30, 2021. The album featured many collaborations with artists such as Joeboy, Bad Boy Timz, and Tiwa Savage.

The singer's second studio album, Young Preacher, was released a year later, on October 28, 2022. The album's single Back in Uni was featured in Rolling Stone magazine's The 40 Best Afropop Songs of 2022 list, published on December 28, 2022.

The singer released his latest studio album, Emeka Must Shine, on October 27, 2023. The album has guest appearances by artists such as Black Sherif, Ludacris, Young Jonn, and more.

The album, which has been his most popular to date, peaked at number 7 on the Nigerian album chart. The album has also been praised by critics for its musical range and pop sensibility.