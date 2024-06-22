Boygenius' Julien Baker announces solo tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Boygenius' Julien Baker has announced a new solo tour for 2024, scheduled to run from September 23 to November 21 across venues across North America and the UK. This tour represents her exclusive set of shows for the year, as stated in the announcement made on June 18, 2024, via her official Instagram page.

The presale for tickets has concluded, and general onsale tickets are now accessible through the singer's official website, julienbaker.com/pages/tour. Ticket prices vary from $50 to $150, depending on the show.

Julien Baker's solo tour dates and venues

Julien Baker's solo tour dates and venues are listed below:

September 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

September 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

September 25, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

September 27, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis

September 28, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go Music Festival)

September 29, 2024 – Forest Hills, New York at Forest Hills Stadium (All Things Go Music Festival)

October 1, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Concert Hall

October 2, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Concert Hall

October 21, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bimbo’s 365 Club

October 22, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bimbo’s 365 Club

October 23, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bimbo’s 365 Club

October 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Bellwether

October 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Bellwether

November 19, 2024 – London, England at EartH

November 20, 2024 – London, England at EartH

November 21, 2024 – London, England at EartH

A brief overview of Julien Baker's career

Julien Baker began her career while studying at MTSU, writing her debut album, Sprained Ankle, in her dorm room. Initially self-released on Bandcamp, it gained attention and was later re-released by 6131 Records in 2015.

Following the success of her debut album, Julien released her second album, Turn Out the Lights, on October 27, 2017, through Matador Records. The album received critical acclaim and reached number 78 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In 2021, Julien Baker released her latest solo studio album, Little Oblivions, on February 26. It has been her most successful album to date, peaking at number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In an exclusive interview with Klofmag on May 16, 2022, Julien spoke about the album, stating:

"On weekends I would go down to Memphis and record with my friend Calvin; we would just piece the songs together over many months. I had more time to sit on it and explore different production ideas. I made Sprained Ankle in college, and the thing that people noted about it was how sparse it was, but it was sparse out of necessity..."

She further added:

"...For Little Oblivions, I felt like it was more worth it to make music that made me happy in all dimensions without thinking of the logistics of pulling it off live. Without thinking about how it would be received and maybe criticized."

On March 31, 2023, the singer and her band Boygenius released their debut album, The Record. It was critically acclaimed and went on to win the Best Alternative Music Album award at the 2024 Grammy Awards.