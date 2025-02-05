"Bully going to be worse than Vulture 1, 2, and 3 combined": Fans react as Kanye shares snippet of using his voice with Lil RT's via AI

Rapper Kanye West confirmed the use of artificial intelligence on his upcoming album Bully during an interview with Justin Laboy for The Download podcast. Ye and Laboy hosted a viewing party for the interview on February 2, 2025, wherein the rapper commented on using AI in his album, further demonstrating the use of the technology by applying his voice to Lil RT's vocals.

Kanye West said:

“People are like, ‘Stay away from AI.’ It’s a more negative reaction than Auto-Tune. I remember I did Auto-Tune 'cause people thought, ‘Man, this Auto-Tune is trash.'”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Internet users quickly took to X to comment on the rapper demonstrating the use of AI. One X user seemingly referred to the use of the technology in two of Ye's Vultures albums as well, tweeting:

"Bully going to be worse than vulture 1,2, and 3 combined."

Expand Tweet

Many others seemed to resonate with the sentiment, with tweets reading:

"Looks like ai is gonna be fully normalised in hip hop which is sad to see. The moment another big artist hops on it it’s truly over," an X user commented.

"BULLY IS COOKED, " another user mentioned .

"He doesn't even make music anymore. He just has some employee generate sh*t with AI lmao," an internet user claimed.

"Honestly might not even listen to it if this is what it’s gonna be," another netizen stated.

On the other hand, some netizens defended the rapper, suggesting that Ye's use of AI in music was him "embracing new technology":

"I think it’s a great example of pioneer artist embracing new technology and taking risks to push the boundaries of art/music," one X user tweeted.

"Ye's a futurist he's always gonna embrace whats coming in the future, no matter the opinion. Many hated 808s & Heartbreaks when it dropped," a netizen commented.

"Ye, always ahead of the game," another person said.

"It’s time for me to explain to people the power of AI in music": Kanye West told Justin Laboy

During his interview with Justin Laboy for The Download podcast, Kanye West talked about using artificial intelligence while making music. He stated that AI belongs to the same family as auto-tune, "except people have a more visceral reaction.” Commenting on whether AI is the future of music or just a crutch, Ye said:

“It’s time for me to explain to people the power of AI in music. So I’ll take a sample — and this is like a dream come true back in the days when you used to have the 24-track stems and reel, and they would tape it on a CD or tape it digitally, and you got the different parts."

As reported by HipHopDX on February 3, the rapper said that one can take any song and separate it in terms of getting the drums, bassline, and vocals. Kanye further said that when he sends a song or a sample to his engineers, he simply refers to his engineer John Scott as "JS, AI." Ye added that he and his team speak in AI like THX [1138], which is the movie George Lucas directed before Star Wars.

In other news, Kanye West revealed that he was going to release Bully in June 2025, on his daughter North West's birthday, as it is her "favorite album." North West's birthday falls on June 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback