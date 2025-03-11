"Can barely get his chin above the bar" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar doing pull-ups wearing a sweatshirt and hoodie in California

On March 11, 2025, X page @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar doing pull-ups in a hoodie and sweatshirt in California. Lamar was seen doing a similar exercise while hanging out with A$AP Ferg and Dapper Dan in Harlem in August 2022 and a video of the same went viral at the time.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the recent video of Kendrick Lamar doing pull-ups in California heat wherein an X user commented on the rapper's form and tweeted:

"Terrible form can barely get his chin above the bar @kendricklamar"

"Those pull-ups suck. I ain’t gon lie lol" an X user commented.

"kendrick cant even do a pullup dam" another X user mentioned.

"Easy to do a pull up when your 5'5." an internet user stated.

"Half reps for only weighing 130lbs is crazy" another internet user said.

Additionally, some netizens claimed that the video was old, while some speculated that he doesn't live in California so it wasn't possible for the video to be recent:

"Couldn’t be. We all know he lives in New York." an X user tweeted.

"Was spotted. Years ago." a netizen commented.

Internet users also commented on the weather not being hot in California as per the X page's statement:

"Ni**a it’s March there is no California heat." a netizen stated.

"Its not really hot in cali and that combo he wearing is seen more often than not out here" an internet user mentioned.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX enters third non-consecutive week as No.1 album in the United States

According to a report by Variety dated March 10, 2024, Kendrick Lamar's November 2024 release GNX entered its third non-consecutive week as the No.1 album in the U.S.A.

This week's Billboard 200 saw Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 1 with 90,500 units, followed by Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with 90,000 units, and Tate McRae's So Close to What with 87,000 units.

GNX hit 103 million streams, with 16,500 of its 95,000 total units coming from digital and physical sales. The 12-track album also made headlines for Lamar dissing Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne on the opening track, waced out murals.

Lamar raps:

"Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

The lyrics hinted at Snoop sharing Drake's diss track Taylor Made Freestyle, which was aimed at Lamar. Snoop Dogg took the diss in good fun and mentioned that he won't be choosing a side between Lamar and Drake's feud. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar addressed the Super Bowl controversy with Lil Wayne stating:

"I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3,’’ I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,”

Tha Carter III is a 2008 studio album by Lil Wayne which Lamar refers to in his new album.

After Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner of the 2025 Super Bowl halftime, Wayne expressed his discontent over the same as the Super Bowl was held in New Orleans, the native place of Lil Wayne.

Additionally, prominent names in the industry like Nicki Minaj, Jermaine Dupri, and LL Cool J extended their support toward Lil Wayne indicating that he was deserving of the opportunity.

In addition to GNX topping the charts, Kendrick Lamar took home a total of 5 awards at the 2025 Grammys in categories like Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video, for his diss track Not Like Us.

