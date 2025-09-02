"Can't wait for 2030" - Internet reacts to DJ Swamp Izzo claiming Playboi Carti's new album 'BABY BOI' is "on the way"

Months after releasing his highly anticipated album Music, a rumor concerning Playboi Carti's new album 'BABY BOI' was started by DJ Swamp Izzo. According to X page @Kurrco's post showcasing a clip from what appears to be a DJ Swamp Izzo show dated August 31, 2025, the artist is seen screaming:&quot;Album on the way...BABY BOI&quot;This is not the first time Swamp Izzo has commented on Baby Boi, given that he talked about the progress on the album during an interview with Complex dated April 2025. Dubbing it &quot;new music&quot;, DJ Swamp Izzo mentioned that Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, had completed 50-60 songs on the project.“Completed to his liking? I couldn’t say. But they’re done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we’d have Baby Boi one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn’t even sleep until we put it out before everybody.” Izzo addedDJ Swamp Izzo's announcement concerning Carti's upcoming album resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the same, wherein an X user took a dig at the project's release timeline, tweeting:&quot;can't wait for 2030&quot;SKLÜB @incognitosklubLINKcan't wait for 2030Internet users highlighted the delay in Carti's previous project, given that the rapper first teased his MUSIC album in 2020 and dropped it in 2025:RoE @symerewraithLINKPhase 1: Getting hopepibblegeeblebagelwashigton @cake220608LINKOctober 14 2027 confirmedJ @Jinto1kLINKIn 2 yearsim so jackie @3rdworllLINKOtw means he’s just now thinking about making another album… sht dropping in like 2028Additionally, netizens called out Izzo for repeatedly making a similar statement concerning Carti's upcoming album:Futures cheesecake @FutureschscakeLINKHe says this like every weekDarryl @DarrylRMFCLINKhe said same thing last week lmaooDominike🕸️🧪 @VhswardriveLINKU really following this stupid news? Of a liar? He just wants money and yall clowns be like oohhh yeah i hope he dropsMore details about Playboi Carti's BABY BOI album explored amid DJ Swamp Izzo's claim about the projectPlayboi Carti recently started the rumor mill surrounding the release of his album BABY BOI when he finally released MUSIC on March 14, 2025, following a five-year delay.On the day of MUSIC's release, Carti pinned an Instagram comment which read &quot;Carti u wanna give us back 2 back albums since u love us so much,&quot; sparking speculations about the rapper dropping BABY BOI at the time. However, fans of the rapper also expressed that they were expecting delays, cancellations, and leaks ahead of the new project's release, given that it was the case with MUSIC as well.According to HotNewHipHop's report dated July 2025, Playboi Carti seemingly gave a peek into BABY BOI's tracklist via videos and pictures he shared on Instagram. One of the videos shared by Instagram page @bars featured a whiteboard with multiple scribbles, which fans speculate to be the upcoming album's tracklist.Wakeupf1lthy's response to a fan questioning Carti's album release (Image via Instagram/ @Sound_Scrape)Moreover, in addition to DJ Swamp Izzo's constant updates concerning the album, Carti's Opium label co-founder F1lthy responded to a fan stating that BABY BOI was about to get scrapped and that fans would get a new album title for the same. Refuting the assumption, F1lthy mentioned that the album was finished and added:&quot;S*it already done we still pushing I am tho.&quot;F1lthy's response clarified that Carti and his label were promoting MUSIC, which was initially named I Am Music at the time, instead of focusing on the release of BABY BOI.Ahead of rumors surrounding the release of BABY BOI, Playboi Carti is set to make an appearance on The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn tour on September 3, 2025, followed by the commencement of his Antagonist tour on October 3, 2025.