  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Can't wait for 2030" - Internet reacts to DJ Swamp Izzo claiming Playboi Carti's new album 'BABY BOI' is "on the way"

"Can't wait for 2030" - Internet reacts to DJ Swamp Izzo claiming Playboi Carti's new album 'BABY BOI' is "on the way"

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:01 GMT
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Charlotte, NC - Source: Getty
Netizens react to DJ Swamp Izzo claiming Playboi Carti's new album is on the way (Image via Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Months after releasing his highly anticipated album Music, a rumor concerning Playboi Carti's new album 'BABY BOI' was started by DJ Swamp Izzo. According to X page @Kurrco's post showcasing a clip from what appears to be a DJ Swamp Izzo show dated August 31, 2025, the artist is seen screaming:

Ad
"Album on the way...BABY BOI"

This is not the first time Swamp Izzo has commented on Baby Boi, given that he talked about the progress on the album during an interview with Complex dated April 2025. Dubbing it "new music", DJ Swamp Izzo mentioned that Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, had completed 50-60 songs on the project.

“Completed to his liking? I couldn’t say. But they’re done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we’d have Baby Boi one through nine. Fifteen years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn’t even sleep until we put it out before everybody.” Izzo added
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

DJ Swamp Izzo's announcement concerning Carti's upcoming album resulted in netizens taking to X to express their opinions on the same, wherein an X user took a dig at the project's release timeline, tweeting:

"can't wait for 2030"
Ad

Internet users highlighted the delay in Carti's previous project, given that the rapper first teased his MUSIC album in 2020 and dropped it in 2025:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Additionally, netizens called out Izzo for repeatedly making a similar statement concerning Carti's upcoming album:

Ad
Ad
Ad

More details about Playboi Carti's BABY BOI album explored amid DJ Swamp Izzo's claim about the project

Playboi Carti recently started the rumor mill surrounding the release of his album BABY BOI when he finally released MUSIC on March 14, 2025, following a five-year delay.

On the day of MUSIC's release, Carti pinned an Instagram comment which read "Carti u wanna give us back 2 back albums since u love us so much," sparking speculations about the rapper dropping BABY BOI at the time. However, fans of the rapper also expressed that they were expecting delays, cancellations, and leaks ahead of the new project's release, given that it was the case with MUSIC as well.

Ad

According to HotNewHipHop's report dated July 2025, Playboi Carti seemingly gave a peek into BABY BOI's tracklist via videos and pictures he shared on Instagram. One of the videos shared by Instagram page @bars featured a whiteboard with multiple scribbles, which fans speculate to be the upcoming album's tracklist.

Wakeupf1lthy&#039;s response to a fan questioning Carti&#039;s album release (Image via Instagram/ @Sound_Scrape)
Wakeupf1lthy's response to a fan questioning Carti's album release (Image via Instagram/ @Sound_Scrape)

Moreover, in addition to DJ Swamp Izzo's constant updates concerning the album, Carti's Opium label co-founder F1lthy responded to a fan stating that BABY BOI was about to get scrapped and that fans would get a new album title for the same. Refuting the assumption, F1lthy mentioned that the album was finished and added:

Ad
"S*it already done we still pushing I am tho."

F1lthy's response clarified that Carti and his label were promoting MUSIC, which was initially named I Am Music at the time, instead of focusing on the release of BABY BOI.

Ahead of rumors surrounding the release of BABY BOI, Playboi Carti is set to make an appearance on The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn tour on September 3, 2025, followed by the commencement of his Antagonist tour on October 3, 2025.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications